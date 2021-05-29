|
The Lonely Star
|
Oh, the lonely star, try not to seek
To far or near
enemy or dear
Better to follow the sage and be meek.
The path is murky, and you are hurt
Feel the pain
Try to gain
The strength that was lost and apart!
The world is too much, but you are the star
It always glitters
Amidst the bitters
And you can heal your own unseen scar.
Oh, lovely star, be in the centre of my soul
night is dark
Without the arc-
Stop wandering from the mountain to the pole!
The poet is a Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs