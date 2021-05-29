Oh, the lonely star, try not to seek

To far or near

enemy or dear

Better to follow the sage and be meek.



The path is murky, and you are hurt

Feel the pain

Try to gain

The strength that was lost and apart!



The world is too much, but you are the star

It always glitters

Amidst the bitters

And you can heal your own unseen scar.



Oh, lovely star, be in the centre of my soul

night is dark

Without the arc-

Stop wandering from the mountain to the pole!



The poet is a Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs



