Saturday, 29 May, 2021, 9:00 AM
Nature’s ultimate stages

Published : Saturday, 29 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Fariah Binte Khaled

Emptiness widens in the sphere
Rest assured, you are not going to bear
The pain and suffering will not touch you dear
Because you are safe and sound - near!

Life is revolving on its own pace
Leaving us with an uncertain race
Our dreams and aspirations trace
The ultimate goal-- we are bound to chase

We are unstoppable, unbeatable, unshakable
Ready to beat the odds and scramble
Up the craggy hills; then ramble
Down the memory lane where rain dribble

No more lagging behind, no more shedding tears
This greenish circle will remain forever
The pin ink sky writes to us in twilight hours
The Blue Sky promises no to shed tear.

Nature is the spirit ---allowing to recover
From deadly diseases. The Survivors
Cannot take a deep breath, even though
Family forbears those unnerving moments.

The poet is a student of Department of English, Stamford University Bangladesh, Dhaka


