Nature’s ultimate stages

Emptiness widens in the sphere

Rest assured, you are not going to bear

The pain and suffering will not touch you dear

Because you are safe and sound - near!



Life is revolving on its own pace

Leaving us with an uncertain race

Our dreams and aspirations trace

The ultimate goal-- we are bound to chase



We are unstoppable, unbeatable, unshakable

Ready to beat the odds and scramble

Up the craggy hills; then ramble

Down the memory lane where rain dribble



No more lagging behind, no more shedding tears

This greenish circle will remain forever

The pin ink sky writes to us in twilight hours

The Blue Sky promises no to shed tear.



Nature is the spirit ---allowing to recover

From deadly diseases. The Survivors

Cannot take a deep breath, even though

Family forbears those unnerving moments.



The poet is a student of Department of English, Stamford University Bangladesh, Dhaka



