

The Pillars of Might

Rarely cease fire

Or just care

To plunder the cause

And compromise -



'Gaza Trembles

People die

Zionist's kill

Children under soldiers boot

The world cries'

Humanity trampled

Across killing fields

Bitter stench

Unmarked cemeteries

No end at sight

Death and helplessness

Just to dominate

While truce is broken

Again and again

Timeless in pain

Facing the ordeal

Dig another trench

Overlook conscience

While Leaders debate

Blame for safe haven

As another helpless father

Buries his dead

On bloody unmarked

Where anguish compels

Undone by justice

Like burnt hideaways

Feeling like fire

Coming out of throat's of hell !



'Gaza trembles

People die

Zionist's smile

Children under soldier's boot

The world cries'

Save us Allah

Is this the end

Come on believer's

Unite

Fight as one

Help fellow mankind

End genocide

Redeem the thirst

To reconcile

Make sure vulture's don't fly -



'Gaza trembles

People die

Zionist's smile

Children under soldier's boot

The world cries'



Cry out mankind

Pray for the gone

Reach out to recite

The silent oath

To protect life

Mobilize voice of Palestine

Fighting the fight

Of a lifetime

Under a twilight

Of a thousand cries

In spite,



'Gaza trembles

People die

Zionist's smile

Children under soldier's boot

The world cries' ........



Shams Monower is a poet







