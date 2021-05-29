Video
Denounce

Published : Saturday, 29 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Shams Monower

 
The Pillars of Might
Rarely cease fire
Or just care
To plunder the cause
And compromise -

'Gaza Trembles
People die
Zionist's kill
Children under soldiers boot
The world cries'
Humanity trampled
Across killing fields
Bitter stench
Unmarked cemeteries
No end at sight
Death and helplessness
Just to dominate
While truce is broken
Again and again
Timeless in pain
Facing the ordeal
Dig another trench
Overlook conscience
While Leaders debate
Blame for safe haven
As another helpless father
Buries his dead
On bloody unmarked
Where anguish compels
Undone by justice
Like burnt hideaways
Feeling like fire
Coming out of throat's of hell !

'Gaza trembles
People die
Zionist's smile
Children under soldier's boot
The world cries'
Save us Allah
Is this the end
Come on believer's
Unite
Fight as one
Help fellow mankind
End genocide
Redeem the thirst
To reconcile
Make sure vulture's don't fly -

'Gaza trembles
People die
Zionist's smile
Children under soldier's boot
The world cries'

Cry out mankind
Pray for the gone
Reach out to recite
The silent oath
To protect life
Mobilize voice of Palestine
Fighting the fight
Of a lifetime
Under a twilight
Of a thousand cries
In spite,

'Gaza trembles
People die
Zionist's smile
Children under soldier's boot
The world cries' ........

Shams Monower is a poet





