





Ethicality in Romantic Poetry- W. Wordsworth, Percy B Shelley and Kazi Nazrul Islam







William Wordsworth (1770-1850) is acknowledged as the father of Romantic poetry. He crafted his poems with the language of common people with high aesthetic values combined with powerful ethics and virtues.

Wordsworth, in his Petrarchan sonnet "It is a beauteous evening, calm and free" described some soothing moments of his thoughts while he was with his little daughter Caroline Vallon in an evening walk on the beach at a setting sun in Calais, France in August 1802.



'A sound like thunder-everlastingly.

Dear child! Dear girl! That walkest with me here,

If thou appear untouched by solemn thought,

Thy nature is not therefore less divine:

Thou liest in abraham's bosom all the year;

And worship'st at the temple's inner shrine,

God being with thee when we know it not.' (quoted from the middle of the sonnet)



The narrator revealed a whole ethics of aesthetic appreciation of the nature as well as the spirituality through the holiness of God. He says, 'Dear child! Dear girl! /That walkest with me here,/ if thou appear untouched by solemn thought,/ thy nature is not therefore less divine'. Even though she appeared to be untouched by the tranquility and solemn ambience of nature, she was herself a part of nature and protected by heaven's purity ('Thou liest in abraham's bosom'). She was in the 'inner shrine' of the temple (the respectable place of God's house) as her tender soul was a part of divinity.

A young Wordsworth at the age of seventeen wrote this sonnet 'On seeing Miss Helen Maria Williams weep at a tale of distress' and signed as 'Axiologus' at the bottom of the poem in a schoolboy fashion which bears a Greek meaning of his own name. This poem appeared in the European Magazine in March 1787. Poet Wordsworth did not meet Miss Helen Maria Williams until 1820 in Paris. Miss Helen Maria Williams was a renowned poetess and was born in 1761 in London. So, the whole narration of the strain and emotion of both Miss Maria Helen Williams and the narrator in this poem is based entirely on the imaginary power of a schoolboy Wordsworth.

In this sonnet Poet Wordsworth has shed his moral conscience in expressing his continuous flow of grief while he saw Miss Helen Maria Williams was weeping and reading a sorrowful tale of some people as she felt a strong empathy for them.



'She wept,-Life's purple tide began to flow

In languid streams through every thrilling vein;'



'That tear proclaims-in thee each virtue dwells,

And bright will shine in misery's midnight hour;

As the soft star of dewy evening tells

What radiant fires were drown'd by day's malignant pow'r,

That only wait the darkness of the night

To cheer the wand'ring wretch with hospitable light.'

(quoted from the middle of the poem)



'That tear proclaims-in thee each virtue dwells'- here, Wordsworth wants to tell us that weeping Helen appeared to him as divinely elegant, tears made her holier and within her the 'virtue dwells', where virtue is a quality or power of a divine being. The narrator Wordsworth loved her sensibility and felt her pain and emotions that she felt within. He heaved a sigh that called back the aimless worried traveler to take rest in his heart. He hopes her misery's midnight hour will go away by the bright light of the day. The radiant fires which are engulfed by day's malignant power are waiting in the darkness of night to cheer the unhappy aimless wanderer ('wandering wretch') with comfortable ('hospitable') light, the light of happiness-is the ultimate ethics of soul and life.



Poet Shelley (1792-1822) is considered as one of the best English Romantic poets and finest lyric poets in the English language.

In the lyrical drama 'Prometheus Unbound' (written in 1818-1819) Shelley portrayed the social reformist Prometheus as a compassionate being who wanted to bind the scattered slipshod tendrils of the vine with love and deaths. He woke up with many hopes; his sleep kept all the hopes folded within heavenly flowers. Prometheus heard many cries coming out from the tyrant's torn banners mingled with the spirit of freedom, hope and victory.

'Prometheus saw, and waked the legion hopes

Which sleep within folded Elysian flowers,'

'The shape of Death, and Love he sent to bind

The disunited tendrils of that vine'



'From the tyrant's banner torn,

Gathering 'round me, onward borne,

There was mingled many a cry-

Freedom! Hope! Death! Victory!'



In the following verses we will see Prometheus took the onus of all pains of humanity on his shoulder. Prometheus realized that his grief as well as the griefs of human beings were blind for a while, but still he felt deeply in his heart that no living thing should suffer a pain.

'I wish no living thing to suffer pain' through those words of Prometheus, the Narrator Shelley has exhibited his immense love for the humanity. That yields a towering ethical value-a powerful virtue indeed. His moral power to stand against the oppression and inequality proclaims a mighty message of ethics-

Prometheus says:

"It doth repent me; words are quick and vain;

Grief for a while is blind, and so was mine.

I wish no living thing to suffer pain."



A century later in India Kazi Nazrul Islam (1899-1976) appeared with his poems and lyrics to uphold human dignity, equality, justice, truth, spirituality, beauty, love, and pain.

In his lyric 'O the Young Lover'

"In the shadow of heart

Look for thine intention, the light

Of love that illuminates the heart,

Spreads equally over the temple, mosque,

Church and synagogue!

In the book of love, the lover will persist ever,

Glowingly will be written his name there,

For hell he has no fear,

For the heaven he keeps no desire!"

(Translated from Omar Khayam Geeti, Sanchita)



The narrator tells us in this poem that our good intention in the heart is far superior to the places of worship. The light of love that illuminates the heart with all its virtues spreads equally over all worshipping places. A true lover of God is neither afraid of hell nor does he desire any heaven. His name will remain in the book of love and shine there forever. This poem has a theme that contains high ethical values where spirituality and morality flow side by side.

In this poem "A row of betel-nut trees by the window" the narrator Poet Nazrul mingled the human love with nature. The poem is rich in allegorical theme and symbolic imagery, transforming the nature's trees into a lover. He considered the entire row of betel-nut trees as a single entity and the sole representation of his sweetheart- his dream walker and night awakening companion. In the whole poem the narrator spoke the words of love to his beloved. The silent words are not enough to know each other, the pain of love like a melancholic sound of vina can only resonate the unspoken words of their hearts.



"Today, before our parting from each other

So many wishes in my heart appear-

To know you and to be known!

The words of your heart I condone,

Why this greedy mind wants to know then

Some words of the heart that are not spoken?

I know, through words we will never be known,

In our hearts only vina will play the pain!"



(Lines are translated from 'Sanchita' and quoted from the middle of the poem)



Since the birth of creation love and nature exist in the highest realm of spirituality and ethicality. All those virtues are manifested in the above two poems vividly.







The glory of nature is embedded deeply in romantic poems. Wordsworth, Shelley and Nazrul conveyed human love, dejection, and spirituality through the beauty of nature and brought therein a theme of romanticism in the domain of high morality and ethicality. Love is a cardinal virtue that incorporates ethical values. Human behavior is guided by morals and ethics, and moral is guided by love. The everlasting gracefulness of nature and human love are always bound together in a strong bond and together they build a new ethic.



Professor Mustofa Munir is a writer, Poet and translator























Romantic poems contain much ethical contents and values as those poems are adorned with nature's beauty, divinity, emotion, humanism, sacrifice, self-respect, social emancipation, oppression, poverty and equality. Wordsworth, Shelley and the twentieth century poet Nazrul are highly regarded for their individual talent, skill and style in writing romantic poetry. The impact of their poetic contribution to literature was enormous and profound. While producing the classic romantic poems they used their imagination with the aid of elegant ambience of nature along with strong morality, ethical values, spirituality, emotion and love.William Wordsworth (1770-1850) is acknowledged as the father of Romantic poetry. He crafted his poems with the language of common people with high aesthetic values combined with powerful ethics and virtues.Wordsworth, in his Petrarchan sonnet "It is a beauteous evening, calm and free" described some soothing moments of his thoughts while he was with his little daughter Caroline Vallon in an evening walk on the beach at a setting sun in Calais, France in August 1802.'A sound like thunder-everlastingly.Dear child! Dear girl! That walkest with me here,If thou appear untouched by solemn thought,Thy nature is not therefore less divine:Thou liest in abraham's bosom all the year;And worship'st at the temple's inner shrine,God being with thee when we know it not.' (quoted from the middle of the sonnet)The narrator revealed a whole ethics of aesthetic appreciation of the nature as well as the spirituality through the holiness of God. He says, 'Dear child! Dear girl! /That walkest with me here,/ if thou appear untouched by solemn thought,/ thy nature is not therefore less divine'. Even though she appeared to be untouched by the tranquility and solemn ambience of nature, she was herself a part of nature and protected by heaven's purity ('Thou liest in abraham's bosom'). She was in the 'inner shrine' of the temple (the respectable place of God's house) as her tender soul was a part of divinity.A young Wordsworth at the age of seventeen wrote this sonnet 'On seeing Miss Helen Maria Williams weep at a tale of distress' and signed as 'Axiologus' at the bottom of the poem in a schoolboy fashion which bears a Greek meaning of his own name. This poem appeared in the European Magazine in March 1787. Poet Wordsworth did not meet Miss Helen Maria Williams until 1820 in Paris. Miss Helen Maria Williams was a renowned poetess and was born in 1761 in London. So, the whole narration of the strain and emotion of both Miss Maria Helen Williams and the narrator in this poem is based entirely on the imaginary power of a schoolboy Wordsworth.In this sonnet Poet Wordsworth has shed his moral conscience in expressing his continuous flow of grief while he saw Miss Helen Maria Williams was weeping and reading a sorrowful tale of some people as she felt a strong empathy for them.'She wept,-Life's purple tide began to flowIn languid streams through every thrilling vein;''That tear proclaims-in thee each virtue dwells,And bright will shine in misery's midnight hour;As the soft star of dewy evening tellsWhat radiant fires were drown'd by day's malignant pow'r,That only wait the darkness of the nightTo cheer the wand'ring wretch with hospitable light.'(quoted from the middle of the poem)'That tear proclaims-in thee each virtue dwells'- here, Wordsworth wants to tell us that weeping Helen appeared to him as divinely elegant, tears made her holier and within her the 'virtue dwells', where virtue is a quality or power of a divine being. The narrator Wordsworth loved her sensibility and felt her pain and emotions that she felt within. He heaved a sigh that called back the aimless worried traveler to take rest in his heart. He hopes her misery's midnight hour will go away by the bright light of the day. The radiant fires which are engulfed by day's malignant power are waiting in the darkness of night to cheer the unhappy aimless wanderer ('wandering wretch') with comfortable ('hospitable') light, the light of happiness-is the ultimate ethics of soul and life.Poet Shelley (1792-1822) is considered as one of the best English Romantic poets and finest lyric poets in the English language.In the lyrical drama 'Prometheus Unbound' (written in 1818-1819) Shelley portrayed the social reformist Prometheus as a compassionate being who wanted to bind the scattered slipshod tendrils of the vine with love and deaths. He woke up with many hopes; his sleep kept all the hopes folded within heavenly flowers. Prometheus heard many cries coming out from the tyrant's torn banners mingled with the spirit of freedom, hope and victory.'Prometheus saw, and waked the legion hopesWhich sleep within folded Elysian flowers,''The shape of Death, and Love he sent to bindThe disunited tendrils of that vine''From the tyrant's banner torn,Gathering 'round me, onward borne,There was mingled many a cry-Freedom! Hope! Death! Victory!'In the following verses we will see Prometheus took the onus of all pains of humanity on his shoulder. Prometheus realized that his grief as well as the griefs of human beings were blind for a while, but still he felt deeply in his heart that no living thing should suffer a pain.'I wish no living thing to suffer pain' through those words of Prometheus, the Narrator Shelley has exhibited his immense love for the humanity. That yields a towering ethical value-a powerful virtue indeed. His moral power to stand against the oppression and inequality proclaims a mighty message of ethics-Prometheus says:"It doth repent me; words are quick and vain;Grief for a while is blind, and so was mine.I wish no living thing to suffer pain."A century later in India Kazi Nazrul Islam (1899-1976) appeared with his poems and lyrics to uphold human dignity, equality, justice, truth, spirituality, beauty, love, and pain.In his lyric 'O the Young Lover'"In the shadow of heartLook for thine intention, the lightOf love that illuminates the heart,Spreads equally over the temple, mosque,Church and synagogue!In the book of love, the lover will persist ever,Glowingly will be written his name there,For hell he has no fear,For the heaven he keeps no desire!"(Translated from Omar Khayam Geeti, Sanchita)The narrator tells us in this poem that our good intention in the heart is far superior to the places of worship. The light of love that illuminates the heart with all its virtues spreads equally over all worshipping places. A true lover of God is neither afraid of hell nor does he desire any heaven. His name will remain in the book of love and shine there forever. This poem has a theme that contains high ethical values where spirituality and morality flow side by side.In this poem "A row of betel-nut trees by the window" the narrator Poet Nazrul mingled the human love with nature. The poem is rich in allegorical theme and symbolic imagery, transforming the nature's trees into a lover. He considered the entire row of betel-nut trees as a single entity and the sole representation of his sweetheart- his dream walker and night awakening companion. In the whole poem the narrator spoke the words of love to his beloved. The silent words are not enough to know each other, the pain of love like a melancholic sound of vina can only resonate the unspoken words of their hearts."Today, before our parting from each otherSo many wishes in my heart appear-To know you and to be known!The words of your heart I condone,Why this greedy mind wants to know thenSome words of the heart that are not spoken?I know, through words we will never be known,In our hearts only vina will play the pain!"(Lines are translated from 'Sanchita' and quoted from the middle of the poem)Since the birth of creation love and nature exist in the highest realm of spirituality and ethicality. All those virtues are manifested in the above two poems vividly.The glory of nature is embedded deeply in romantic poems. Wordsworth, Shelley and Nazrul conveyed human love, dejection, and spirituality through the beauty of nature and brought therein a theme of romanticism in the domain of high morality and ethicality. Love is a cardinal virtue that incorporates ethical values. Human behavior is guided by morals and ethics, and moral is guided by love. The everlasting gracefulness of nature and human love are always bound together in a strong bond and together they build a new ethic.Professor Mustofa Munir is a writer, Poet and translator