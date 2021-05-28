Video
Soybean oil prices hiked by Tk 9 per liter

Published : Friday, 28 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Observer Online Report

The price of soybean oil was hiked by Tk 9 per liter on Thursday amid coronavirus pandemic.

In a press release, Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association said that the prices of soybean oil was hiked  by Tk 9 a litre.

The prices of soyabean oil went up earlier before the Eid-ul-Fitr.

The association said that it proposed for increasing Tk 13 per liter to the government. However, the Ministry of Commerce approved increase of Tk 9 per liter on Thursday.

