Soybean oil prices hiked by Tk 9 per liter



The price of soybean oil was hiked by Tk 9 per liter on Thursday amid coronavirus pandemic.



In a press release, Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association said that the prices of soybean oil was hiked by Tk 9 a litre.



The prices of soyabean oil went up earlier before the Eid-ul-Fitr.





The association said that it proposed for increasing Tk 13 per liter to the government. However, the Ministry of Commerce approved increase of Tk 9 per liter on Thursday.





