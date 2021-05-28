Only 6,500kg of fish eggs collected from Halda River

CHATTOGRAM, May 27: A negligible amount of fish eggs have been collected from the Halda River during the current season.

Prof Manjurul Kibria of Chattogram University and the Chief of Halda Research Laboratory told the Daily Observer that over 6500 kilograms of fish eggs had been collected this season.

Mother fish started releasing eggs on Wednesday night at different points of Halda River.

Nearly 2000 fishermen had been waiting on the bank of the Halda River to collect eggs for the last 40 days.

Manjurul Kibria said mother fishes delayed in releasing eggs due to absence of heavy rainfall this year.

He said, "Heavy shower, tidal water and rainfall in the upstream of the river are must to release the eggs by the mother fishes."

Draught, high salinity of Halda River and ecological imbalances were the reasons for releasing eggs in a meager quantity.

Generally, mother fish release their eggs during heavy rain in the Bengali month of Chaitra and Baishakh.

Manjurul Kibria said 25,500 kgs of eggs were collected from Halda in 2020 last, 7000 kgs in 2019, 22,680 kg in 2018, 1,680 kg in 2017, 735 kg in 2016, 2,800 kg in 2015 and 16,500 kg in 2014. Kibria said nearly 2000 fishermen in 383 boats were engaged in collection of eggs in the dead of night of Wednesday.

The popular species of indigenous fishes usually release eggs in the river Halda, the lone natural fish breeding sanctuary of the country during the first monsoon rain.

Rui, Katla, Mrigel and Kaliboush release eggs and the local fishermen collect them from the river.

The Halda River is one of the unique natural heritages of our country like the Sundarbans and the Cox's Bazar beach.

It is the only tidal river in the world from where fertilized eggs of carps are collected. But the real identity of this river is almost unknown to the people due to a stark lack in information and publicity.

The river is currently facing threats of environmental pollution, effects of global warming in the form of salinity intrusion along with anthropogenic hazards like straightening of oxbow bend and illegal fishing of brood fish.