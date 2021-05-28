LSD use led to Dhaka University student’s death, says DB

The Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police has found a connection between the mysterious death of Dhaka University Hafizur Rahman and the hallucinogenic drug Lysergic Acid Diethylamide, better known as LSD.

The young man was on LSD and killed himself while tripping, DB officials said.

Son of Mujibur Rahman of Brahmanbaria's Kharera village, Hafizur was on his way to Dhaka citing he had some urgent work there the

day after Eid-ul-Fitr on May 15. Hafizur was missing until his body was identified at Dhaka Medical College Hospital's morgue.

Shahbagh police OC Mamun Ur Rashid quoted passers-by as saying that Hafizur slit his own throat with a machete of a coconut seller in front of DMCH around 8 that night.

Please forgive me - were his last words while committing the act. He died at that time but his identity could not be immediately confirmed.

After his identity was discovered, the DB police arrested three private university students while investigating the unusual nature of Hafizur's death.

The cause of Hafizur's death and details of the events leading up to it were revealed at a press briefing in DMP's Media Centre by AKM Hafiz Akter, an additional commissioner of police.

Police arrested Sadman Sakib Rupal, 25, Ashab Wadud Turja, 22, and Adib Ashraf, 23 - all friends of Hafizur - in Dhaka's Lalmatia and Dhanmondi on Wednesday.

As many as 200 blotted papers containing LSD, also known as acid, were seized from them.

Upon his return to Dhaka, Hafizur misbehaved with a rickshaw-puller on the evening of May 15. Later the group went to Curzon Hall area to embark on their acid trip.

A detective officer said, "While tripping on LSD, one of his friends told Hafizur - 'What you did was not right'," bringing up his misdemeanour with the rickshaw-puller.

"Hafizur then ran out of the Curzon Hall ground. His friends brought him back once. But later he managed to run off again. He clasped several rickshaw-pullers by their feet and told them - 'please forgive me'.

"He went on to grab a machete from 'Da Baba' and died by suicide by slitting his own throat. Seeing Hafizur at such a state, his friends fled in fear without telling anybody anything," the DB official said.

Lysergic acid diethylamide is a drug belonging to the hallucinogenics group. Its effects typically include altered thoughts, feelings, and awareness of one's surroundings.

The substance is measured in micrograms and sold in small, often square-shaped blotting papers and administered by keeping it under the tongue for some time. The effects usually kick in within 15 to 90 minutes depending on the dosage and an individual's physical tolerance.

It can also be administered intravenously.

The blotters which DB police recovered were shaped like stamps to be taken orally under the tongue.

Based on the information gleaned from Hafizur's friends, police arrested 'Sadman', who had been expelled from DU's Institute of Business Administration. He is currently a student of BBA at North South University.

"Sadman said he had the drugs parcelled to him by an individual from the Netherlands after contacts on the Telegram app at the expense of Tk 800 to Tk 1,000," a press release read.

"Each blotter is sold at Tk 3,000 to Tk 4,000. They have two Facebook groups for the trade of the drug. One of them is named 'Apnar Abba' or 'Your Father' and the other is 'Better Brownie And Beyond'.

Hafizur, a student of the Department of Information Science and Library Management at Dhaka University, was a mime artist. He was general secretary of DU's TSC-based organisation Mime Action. -bdnews24.com





