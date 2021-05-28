SC stays bail of 7 BNP men

The Chamber judge of the Appellate Division on Thursday stayed the High Court order that had granted bail to seven activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in a case filed over the attack on the motorcade of the then opposition leader Sheikh Hasina in Satkhira in 2002.

Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division Justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed the stay order after hearing a petition filed by the state challenging the HC orders.

The chamber judge also

set May 30 for further hearing on the state petition by the full bench of the Appellate Division.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and Additional Attorney General SM Munir stood for the state while Barrister AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon moved for the bail petitioners.

Additional Attorney General SM Munir told journalists that the accused were convicted just two month ago. The state felt that the bails that had been granted to the convicts was not reasonable. Therefore, we challenged it with the chamber judge of the Appellate Division.

A day before, the virtual HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Iqbal Kabir granted bail to seven convicted activists of BNP in the case.

The convicts are former general secretary of Satkhira Bar Association Advocate Abdus Sattar, Adv Abdus Samad, Golam Rasul, Rakib, Zahirul, Shahabuddin and Monirul Islam.

The same bench also set on May 30 to deliver its further order on the bail prayers of 11 other convicts in the case.

On February 4 this year, Satkhira Chief Judicial Magistrate sentenced 50 leaders and activists of BNP to jail in the case. The then Opposition Leader Sheikh Hasina went to Satkhira to visit the a freedom fighter' wife, who was raped and admitted to Satkhira Sadar Hospital on August 30 in 2002.

On her way back to Magura from the hospital, BNP leaders and activists attacked Sheikh Hasina's motorcade at around 11:30pm when it reached BNP office in Satkhira's Kalaroa upazila.

Hasina survived the attack, but many Awami League leaders, including then District Awami League Convener Engineer Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Central Awami League leader Fatema Zaman Sathi, Abdul Matin, Jobaidul Haque Russell and Shahidul Haque Jibon were injured. Several journalists from Satkhira were injured during the attack.

Kalaroa's commander of freedom fighters Mohammad Moslem Uddin filed a case against 27 for the attack which was later dismissed due to not being recorded with the police station. The case revived on October 15 in 2014 and investigating officer of that time pressed charges against 50 BNP men.







