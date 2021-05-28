Govt to book hotels for quarantine

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Thursday said the government would book hotels for quarantine stay of Saudi-bound Bangladeshi expatriates.

"The government has taken up a decision to pay the hotel booking money for quarantine stay of Saudi-bound Bangladeshi expatriates as per directives of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he told the reporters at his office on Thursday afternoon.

Around 1,000 Saudi-bound Bangladeshi expatriates had missed their flights in two days since yesterday as they failed to book hotels for quarantine stay in the Gulf country.

Momen said according to the latest travel advisory issued by the Saudi civil aviation authority, "The reservation for the institutional quarantine shall be done through the airlines."

It also says airlines should contact the institutional quarantine establishments listed by the Saudi Ministry of Tourism and they should inform the General Authority of Civil Aviation and the Tourism Ministry about the contacted quarantine institutions.

Migrant workers are facing huge difficulties for the instruction as it suggested a hotel's name which is beyond the reach of the migrant workers.

"To know the information, Prime Minister directed us (Foreign Ministry) to pay the booking money on behalf of the migrant workers," the Foreign Minister said.

According to the latest travel advisory issued by the Saudi civil aviation authority the reservation for the institutional quarantine shall be done through the airlines. The airlines suggested booking a particular hotel for that, which is too expensive for the workers, he said.

"We are going to make a list of the workers and will send it to our Saudi Embassy and the Embassy will take necessary action as per the Prime Minister's directive," the Foreign Minister added.

According to several former top leaders of Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies, more than 33,000 Saudi-bound expatriate workers are waiting to go to Saudi Arabia in the next one month after completing their visa procedures and with tickets in their hands.

Initially officials of Saudia Arabian Airlines told the workers to bring Tk 60,000 to book hotel a day before flight date. Later they told the workers to book hotel room from Saudi Arabia through Kofil or travel agent. Kofil advised them to do the hotel booking from Bangladesh.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines told the standard Bangladesh passengers to book hotels of their own. The helpless migrant workers ran from desk to desk at the Dhaka airport looking for help regarding hotel reservations.

Several thousand Saudi-bound Bangladeshi migrant workers have been facing untold sufferings due to the new travel advisory of Saudi Arabia that requires medical insurance against Covid-19 infections and hotel reservations for seven days of institutional quarantine.

The Saudi authorities said violators shall be deported and banned from entering the Middle East country indefinitely.

He also said, "We are facing serious problem for negative propaganda of 'Indian variant' and 'black fungus' issue. Due to such propaganda many countries have suspended airlines service with us."

"We found only 13 Covid-19 cases in Bangladesh which were Indian variant and only one 'black fungus' case has been found but we are facing huge negative propaganda over the issues," the Foreign Minister said.







