Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 May, 2021, 4:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

C-19 claims 22 lives, infects 1,292 in a day

Published : Friday, 28 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed 22 more deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours until 8:00am on Thursday, taking the death toll from the deadly virus to 12,480, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The death rate stands at 1.57 per cent.
At least 1,292 new infections were recorded during the period, bringing the total number of people infected to 7,94,985, the release added.
The current positivity rate is 8.12 per cent while
the total positivity rate stands at 13.50 per cent. A total of 15,915 samples were tested at 497 labs across the country in the last 24 hours (till 8:00am on Thursday).
At least 1,291 Covid-19 patients have recovered during the period. The total number of recoveries now stands at 7,35,157 and the recovery rate at 92.47 per cent.
Among the deceased, 14 were men, and eight were women. They all died at hospitals. Of the dead , five each were in Dhaka, Chattogram and Rajshahi divisions, three in Sylhet, and two each in Ranpur and Barishal divisions. The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 9,019 of the total deceased across the country were men and 3,461 were women.
The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.  
However, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed 3,513,830 lives and infected 169,136,682 people across the world till Thursday afternoon, according to Worldometer, a reference website that provides counters and real-time statistics for diverse topics.
As many as 150,781,313 people have recovered so far from Covid-19which has spread to 220 countries.
The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Only 6,500kg of fish eggs collected from Halda River
LSD use led to Dhaka University student’s death, says DB
SC stays bail of 7 BNP men
Govt to book hotels for quarantine
C-19 claims 22 lives, infects 1,292 in a day
Govt yet to assess damage caused by cyclone ‘Yaas’
Experts differ over use of two different jabs
Govt to buy Chinese vaccine at $10 per dose


Latest News
Soybean oil prices hiked by Tk 9 per liter
Army Chief inaugurates Army Pharma in Gazipur
Yaas floods 27 upazilas, washes away shrimp enclosures in Khulna
Prof Moshtaque Hossain RMU's new VC
Cyclonic storm Yaas weakens into deep depression
Fish worth Tk 3 crore wash away in Jhalakathi
West Bengal extends Covid lockdown till June 15
3 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Bhola
Health Minister's mother passes away
Xiaomi Bangladesh unveils an all-new flagship Mi 11X
Most Read News
Israel-Palestine crisis must be resolved
South Asian geopolitics and Bangladesh
In pictures: Super 'blood' Moon seen around the world
Improving cyclone management capacity
Imam Abdur Rahman remanded
All lives do not matter: A global perspective
Over 150 feared drowned in Nigeria boat capsize
River vessel services resume
Cyclone ‘Yaas’ damages crops, houses in 14 coastal districts
HC rejects writ seeking cancellation of MBBS exam results
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft