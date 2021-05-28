C-19 claims 22 lives, infects 1,292 in a day

The country witnessed 22 more deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours until 8:00am on Thursday, taking the death toll from the deadly virus to 12,480, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The death rate stands at 1.57 per cent.

At least 1,292 new infections were recorded during the period, bringing the total number of people infected to 7,94,985, the release added.

The current positivity rate is 8.12 per cent while

the total positivity rate stands at 13.50 per cent. A total of 15,915 samples were tested at 497 labs across the country in the last 24 hours (till 8:00am on Thursday).

At least 1,291 Covid-19 patients have recovered during the period. The total number of recoveries now stands at 7,35,157 and the recovery rate at 92.47 per cent.

Among the deceased, 14 were men, and eight were women. They all died at hospitals. Of the dead , five each were in Dhaka, Chattogram and Rajshahi divisions, three in Sylhet, and two each in Ranpur and Barishal divisions. The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 9,019 of the total deceased across the country were men and 3,461 were women.

The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.

However, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed 3,513,830 lives and infected 169,136,682 people across the world till Thursday afternoon, according to Worldometer, a reference website that provides counters and real-time statistics for diverse topics.

As many as 150,781,313 people have recovered so far from Covid-19which has spread to 220 countries.

The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.













