Govt yet to assess damage caused by cyclone ‘Yaas’



Water rushes through the breach of an embankment at Shyamnagar of Satkhira, inundating hundreds of houses of the coastal area. The dyke was damaged under the impact of cyclone 'Yaas'. The picture was taken on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

According to the officials of the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry, it would need some more time to complete the assessment.

Disaster Management and Relief Secretary Md Mohsin told this correspondent that the authorities

were working to prepare the final chart of damages in the cyclone.

Following the chart, the affected people and farmers will be given necessary supports, he said.

According to Flood Forecasting and Warning Center under the Water Development Board, a total of 29 points of 14 coastal districts had experienced tidal surge of above the danger marks due to cyclone Yaas.

Most of the points of the embankments were damaged under the impact of the cyclonic storm 'Yaas'.

The points where the embankments were damaged are Bagergat of Daratana river, Chapra at Satkhira of Betna river, Protapnagar of Satkhira of Benta-Kholpetua, Sutarkhali in Khulna of Bhadra, Rayenda in Bagherhat of Gorai-Modhumoti, Chandkhali and Kobadak in Khulna of Kobadak, Sankra, Kaikhali and Basantapur in Satkhira of Isamoti, Chalna in Khulna of Rupsha and Passur, Mongla in Bagherhat of Rupsha and Passur, Paikgasa in Khulna of Shibsha, Nalian in Khulna of Shibsha, Barishal of Kirtankhola, Bhola Kheya Ghat of Tentulia, Swarupkati in Pirojpur of Swarupkati, Umedpur in Pirojpur of Kocha, Bakergonj in Barishal of Buriswar, Tongibari in Bhola of Tentulia, Jhalokathi of Biskhali, Tajumuddin and Daulatkhan in Bhola of Surma-Meghna, Barguna, Betagi, Bamna and Patharghata in Barguna of Biskhali, Mirjagonj in Patuakhali of Buriswar/Payra and Amtali in Barguna of Buriswar/Payra.

According to Khulna District Fisheries Officer Abu Sayeed saline water of tidal waves washed away 7,094 fish farms including shrimp hatcheries in Khulna, causing a loss of Tk8.43 crore to the farm owners.

Cyclone Yaas made landfall in eastern India on Wednesday. Due to its impact slight drizzle swept over Satkhira and some 14 districts of the coastal area since Thursday morning.

A vast tract of low-lying land was inundated, forcing people of different upazilas of the district to take shelter in a safer place.

Besides, hundreds of shrimp enclosures were washed away by the tidal surge triggered by the Cyclone Yaas, incurring a huge loss to the farmers.

Already some 2,500 people have taken shelter in 28 cyclone shelter centers as most of them have lost their dwelling houses.

Deputy Commissioner of Satkhira SM Mostafa Kamal said, "Work to repair the damaged embankment is going on in full swing." As much as Tk2.15 core cash has been disbursed and 163 metric tonnes of food are in stock to distribute among the cyclone-hit people, he said.

Meanwhile, fisheries officer Sayeed said fish farms on 1,545 hectares of land in 24 unions of coastal Koira, Dakop, Paikgachha, Batiaghata and Dumuria upazilas of Khulna had been damaged by the tidal wave caused by cyclone Yaas on Wednesday.

Fish farms in Koira upazila have been most affected.

"This is our initial estimation. After calculating fully, the amount of losses may increase further. The government would provide financial assistance including free supply of fries by listing the fish farmers affected by the cyclone," he added.







