Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 May, 2021, 4:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Second Dose Of C-19 Vaccine

Experts differ over use of two different jabs

Published : Friday, 28 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
HM Imam Hasan

Distrust has grown among second dose recipients on whether the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine will be effective if administered with products of two different companies. Opinions on this issue widely differ among the public health experts.
They say it can be taken but it is better to take two doses of the same vaccine to prevent Covid-19, though the benefits or side effects of two-dose of the vaccine from two companies have not yet been studied.
Uncertainties loom over whether people who have taken the first dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in the country will receive the second dose of the same on time.
According to the DGHS, 9,576,935 men and women have been vaccinated so far. Of these, 5,819,912 people took the first dose but only 3,757,023 people got two doses of the vaccine.
There are 21 lakh people waiting but there is only about seven lakh vaccines in stock. As a result, more than 14 lakh people are not getting the second doses on time.
Last November, a tripartite agreement was signed on the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. According to the agreement, Beximco Pharma will provide 30 million doses of corona vaccine in Bangladesh from the Serum    Institute of India. Some 5.0 million doses are expected to come to the country from the Indian company every month. But Bangladesh is not getting the vaccine as agreed. So far, one crore and two lakh doses of vaccine have been received from India. Some 20 lakh doses came on January 21 as a gift from the government of India. The first consignment of government purchased 5.0 million doses of the vaccine came on January 25. The last consignment of 20 lakh vaccine came on February 23. Another 12 lakh doses came on March 26. In total, one crore and two lakh doses of vaccine have so far been received from India.
According to a recent article in a Spanish journal, scientists are researching mixed doses. Studies have shown that the first dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca and the second dose of Moderna or Pfizer mRNA vaccines increase the human body's antibodies by 30-40 times, which helps prevent corona. Those who received the first dose of mRNA and the second dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine also found evidence of high antibody production.
Robed Amin, spokesman of DGHS, said, "We are skeptical about getting more amount of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. In addition to India, the government is holding talks with the United States and Canada. Recently, there has been a lot of discussion about mixed doses of vaccines across the world. Extensive research is going on this."
"The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine stock is running out and the vaccine stored in the country will last only one week. Those waiting for the second dose will receive the vaccine. The second dose can be given 12 to 16 weeks after the first dose," he added.  
When asked about the effectiveness of taking two doses of coronavirus vaccine from two companies, Mushtaq Hossain, Adviser and Epidemiologist of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), said, "A vaccine recipient cannot take two doses of vaccines produced by two companies, because trial on this has not been done. AstraZeneca and Sputnik V have the same formula, but there are some slight differences."
"People have to take the vaccine of the same company as we are supposed to get another 2.0 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. The United States has 60 million doses. They will give it to Covax, a pool of coronavirus vaccines under the Whole Health Organisation (WHO). We will get it from Covax," he added.
Dr Nazrul Islam, Adviser of Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 said, "One can be vaccinated with vaccines from two companies. Some preliminary results from this study are promising."
"Even if there is a gap of four months when taking the second dose of the vaccine, our suggestion would be to get vaccinated by the product of same company. Even if the gap widens, there is no problem," he added.
Dr Nazrul further said, "If the vaccine is not available, we can wait up to 16 weeks. If not available after 16 weeks, another vaccine will be given as a second dose. When there is nothing at hand, alternatives can be considered. That will be recommended by the expert committee."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Only 6,500kg of fish eggs collected from Halda River
LSD use led to Dhaka University student’s death, says DB
SC stays bail of 7 BNP men
Govt to book hotels for quarantine
C-19 claims 22 lives, infects 1,292 in a day
Govt yet to assess damage caused by cyclone ‘Yaas’
Experts differ over use of two different jabs
Govt to buy Chinese vaccine at $10 per dose


Latest News
Soybean oil prices hiked by Tk 9 per liter
Army Chief inaugurates Army Pharma in Gazipur
Yaas floods 27 upazilas, washes away shrimp enclosures in Khulna
Prof Moshtaque Hossain RMU's new VC
Cyclonic storm Yaas weakens into deep depression
Fish worth Tk 3 crore wash away in Jhalakathi
West Bengal extends Covid lockdown till June 15
3 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Bhola
Health Minister's mother passes away
Xiaomi Bangladesh unveils an all-new flagship Mi 11X
Most Read News
Israel-Palestine crisis must be resolved
South Asian geopolitics and Bangladesh
In pictures: Super 'blood' Moon seen around the world
Improving cyclone management capacity
Imam Abdur Rahman remanded
All lives do not matter: A global perspective
Over 150 feared drowned in Nigeria boat capsize
River vessel services resume
Cyclone ‘Yaas’ damages crops, houses in 14 coastal districts
HC rejects writ seeking cancellation of MBBS exam results
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft