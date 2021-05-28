Video
Govt to buy Chinese vaccine at $10 per dose

Published : Friday, 28 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Staff Correspondent

The Cabinet Committee on Public Procurement has approved a proposal to buy Chinese-made Synopharma Covid-19 vaccine at $10 per dose and decided to buy 15
million doses by August.
The decision was taken at the 19th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Public Procurement on Thursday. This information was given in the briefing by Additional Secretary Shahida Akhtar at the end of the meeting.
She said five million doses vaccines would come in three months - June, July and August.
The meeting also approved a proposal to purchase 0.6 million RT-PCR test kits from nine companies at a cost of Tk540 million for the Central Medical Stores Depot (CMSD) under the Health Services Department.
In addition, it approved to recruit 1,154 personnel at the Department of Health's Covid-19 Emergency Response and Pandemic Preparedness project under the Department of Health Services and UNFPA, a UN agency, at a cost of Tk1.34 billion and to purchase 48 vehicles (outsourcing).
On the day eight purchasing proposals were raised by two local government departments, two health services departments, one energy and mineral resources department, one road transport and highways department, one ministry of civil aviation and tourism, one ministry of water resources and implementation monitoring and evaluation.
Of the total amount of Tk25.78 billion required for the projects, the government will provide Tk20.12 billion while the World Bank, ADB, AFD and EIB or European Investment Bank Tk4.89 billion.


« PreviousNext »

