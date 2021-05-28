Speakers for updated database to avert misuse of public fund

Discussants at a virtual national dialogue on Thursday stressed the need for integrated and updated database and use of technology to provide government supports to Covid-19 affected people to avert misuse of the public fund.

The observations came up at the dialogue titled 'Relief supports to cope with Covid-19: How effective were they?' held on Thursday.

The Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) and Oxfam in Bangladesh organised the dialogue in association with Citizen's Platform for SDGs, Bangladesh.

Convener of the Citizen's Platform for SDGs Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya, also distinguished fellow of CPD, chaired the event while Distinguished Fellow of CPD Prof Mustafizur Rahman presented the keynote paper.

The government has given necessary support for the poor and vulnerable people to tackle the situation originating from the Covid-19 pandemic. The increased use of technology can be observed in delivery of the relief supports in recent times, they said.

In the keynote, Prof Mustafizur Rahman mentioned that higher allocation, both in terms of coverage and amount of support provided to the affected people, is necessary in any emergency situation such as the ongoing pandemic.

Higher unemployment, income erosion, switching to new jobs with lower pay and new dimensions of vulnerability such as emergence of 'new poor' during Covid-19 type emergencies, should guide both targeting and allocation.

"Adequate preparations should be there to avoid delays in delivering benefits," he said, adding that there is a lack of a functional grievance redress mechanism for relief related complaints.

A whole of society approach is required while implementing these programmes. Zero tolerance policy as regards to corruption and malpractices in relief delivery is compulsory and development of a reliable database is crucial for effective implementation.

In his speech as the Chief Guest, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman informed that there is no complaint over the relief supports.

He also said more emphasis will be given on making the relief distribution process more transparent.

Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Disaster Management and Relief A.B. Tajul Islam said both service providers and recipients need to take a moral high ground so that it becomes possible to distribute the relief supports to the most deserving.

Jatiya Party lawmaker Shameem Haider Patwary, also member of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Law Ministry recommended that relief distribution should be based on poverty scenario of each district.

Debapriya Bhattacharya pointed out that there is a lack of government and private initiatives to tackle the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. To distribute the relief to the ones actually in need, mass awareness and transparency is a must.

He also put emphasis on working together with community-based organisations (CBOs), NGOs, media and government agencies to ensure transparency, accountability and monitoring in relief distribution.

Executive Director of CPD Dr Fahmida Khatun and Country Director of Oxfam Dr Dipankar Datta said key objective of the dialogue is to present findings from a study on effectiveness of delivery mechanisms of the COVID-targeted relief support.

This study focuses on three such major support programmes. These are- cash support of BDT 2,500 each to 50 lakh households, food (rice) distribution and cash support under Gratuitous Relief (GR), they said.

Prof Dr M Abu Eusuf of University of Dhaka, Policy Advisor of A2I Programme Anir Chowdhury, Managing Director of Nagad Tanvir A Mishuk, Shirina Khanom, Sorwar Alam Mukul, Shohidul Islam, Sujaul Islam Suja, Jahanara Begum, Rakibul Hasan, Elias Kamal Babu, Hasanur Rahman Jhantu, Alamgir Kabir Mannu, Sirajul Islam and Amena Begam spoke on behalf of the CBOs of 13 districts.

They shared their experiences from the grassroots and stated that the beneficiary listing process is not always transparent and the relief supports must reach the people in need.

The government officials, academicians, development workers, NGO representatives, private sector representatives, representatives from civil society organisations and media, among others, took part in the dialogue.







