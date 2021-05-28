Video
Govt approves emergency use of Pfizer vaccine

Published : Friday, 28 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Staff Correspondent

The Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) has approved Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, made by US company Pfizer and German biotechnology, for emergency use in the country to prevent Covid-19 from spreading.
The approval was given on the basis of the opinion and recommendations of the Public Health Emergency Medicine, Investigative Drugs, Vaccines and Medical Devices Evaluation Committee for Corona treatment following an
application by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The DGDA has issued a press release in this regard on Thursday afternoon.
The legal local official oversight organisation for the vaccine will be the Health Services Division and Health and Family Welfare Ministry.
Bangladesh will get at least 106,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine under the Covax facility on June 2, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque on  May 18.
The Pfizer vaccine is applicable to people of 12 years of age and above. The vaccine is given in two doses. The second dose should be taken three to four weeks after the first dose. The vaccine has to be stored at a temperature of -90 to -60 degrees.
However, the quality of the vaccine remains the same for five days at a temperature of 2 to 8 degrees and for two hours at a temperature of 30 degrees.
This antidote from Pfizer-BioNTech has been approved as the fourth vaccine to prevent Covid-19 in the country. The vaccine, invented by Oxford-AstraZeneca and developed at the Serum Institute of India, was first approved on January 7 in the country. Then, on April 24, Russian Sputnik-V and on April 29, China's invented Sinopharm were approved for emergency use.


