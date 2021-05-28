4 held over Khulna ‘gang rape’

KHULNA, May 27: Police arrestedfourmen allegedly for raping a woman in Khalishpur New Market area of Khulna city on Wednesday night.

The arrestees are Saeed, 35, a resident of Khalishpur Bangabasi School lane, Nuruzzaman, 35, Sumon, 18, and Nazmul, 20, residents of People's Gate Railway Line area of Khulna.

According to police, when the victim was going to her relative's house in Khalishpur area. The accused stopped her on the way and raped her in an abandoned house in Khalishpur New Market area.

On Thursday, the victim filed a rape case. She was admitted to Khulna Medical College and Hospital.

Investigation officer of the case Nimai Chandra said the four accused were arrested from different areas of Khalishpur on Thursday.

During preliminary investigation the accused confessed to their crime, he added. -UNB