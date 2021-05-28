‘Shishu Bokta’ Rafiqul remanded in subversion case

A Dhaka court on Thursday placed stunted preacher Rafiqul Islam, popularly known as 'Shishu Bokta' for his short stature, on three-day remand in a subversion case.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Devdas Chandra Adhikari passed the order after holding a hearing on the matter virtually. Earlier, the police produced the accused before the court virtually and pleaded to place him on seven-day remand in the case lodged with Paltan Police Station.

Earlier on April 22, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Abu Sufian Mohammad Noman had placed him on seven-day remand in a case lodged under Digital Security Act (DSA).

That same court on April 21, had placed Rafiqul Islam on four-day remand in a case lodged for attacking and engaging in fight with police in the capital in March, 2021. -BSS





