Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 May, 2021, 4:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

‘Shishu Bokta’ Rafiqul remanded in subversion case

Published : Friday, 28 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

A Dhaka court on Thursday placed stunted preacher Rafiqul Islam, popularly known as 'Shishu Bokta' for his short stature, on three-day remand in a subversion case.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Devdas Chandra Adhikari passed the order after holding a hearing on the matter virtually. Earlier, the police produced the accused before the court virtually and pleaded to place him on seven-day remand in the case lodged with Paltan Police Station.
Earlier on April 22, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Abu Sufian Mohammad Noman had placed him on seven-day remand in a case lodged under Digital Security Act (DSA).
That same court on April 21, had placed Rafiqul Islam on four-day remand in a case lodged for attacking and engaging in fight with police in the capital in March, 2021.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
4 held over Khulna ‘gang rape’
‘Shishu Bokta’ Rafiqul remanded in subversion case
Health Minister’s mother dies
Capt Bashar’s 50th anniv of martyrdom tomorrow
Cancer dreads all, still early diagnosis enhances survival rate
5 of a family burnt in Ctg gas cylinder blast
DU Medical Centre named after Shaheed Dr Murtaza
JU student dies of stroke


Latest News
Soybean oil prices hiked by Tk 9 per liter
Army Chief inaugurates Army Pharma in Gazipur
Yaas floods 27 upazilas, washes away shrimp enclosures in Khulna
Prof Moshtaque Hossain RMU's new VC
Cyclonic storm Yaas weakens into deep depression
Fish worth Tk 3 crore wash away in Jhalakathi
West Bengal extends Covid lockdown till June 15
3 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Bhola
Health Minister's mother passes away
Xiaomi Bangladesh unveils an all-new flagship Mi 11X
Most Read News
Israel-Palestine crisis must be resolved
South Asian geopolitics and Bangladesh
In pictures: Super 'blood' Moon seen around the world
Improving cyclone management capacity
Imam Abdur Rahman remanded
All lives do not matter: A global perspective
Over 150 feared drowned in Nigeria boat capsize
River vessel services resume
Cyclone ‘Yaas’ damages crops, houses in 14 coastal districts
HC rejects writ seeking cancellation of MBBS exam results
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft