Health Minister’s mother dies

Health Minister Zahid Maleque's mother Fauzia Maleque has died at the AMZ Hospital in the capital around 6:30pm on Thursday. She was 84.

Maidul Islam Pradhan, Public Relations Officer of the Health Ministry, confirmed the matter and adding, "She had been admitted in the hospital for several days and she was kept on life support."

Meanwhile, Md Shahab Uddin, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Md Mahbub Ali, the state minister for civil aviation and tourism have expressed deep shock.

In a condolence message, they prayed for the departed soul and conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family.







