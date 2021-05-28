Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 May, 2021, 4:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Health Minister’s mother dies

Published : Friday, 28 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent

Health Minister Zahid Maleque's mother Fauzia Maleque has died at the AMZ Hospital in the capital around 6:30pm on Thursday. She was 84.
Maidul Islam Pradhan, Public Relations Officer of the Health Ministry, confirmed the matter and adding, "She had been admitted in the hospital for several days and she was kept on life support."
Meanwhile, Md Shahab Uddin, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Md Mahbub Ali, the state minister for civil aviation and tourism have expressed deep shock.
In a condolence message, they prayed for the departed soul and conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
4 held over Khulna ‘gang rape’
‘Shishu Bokta’ Rafiqul remanded in subversion case
Health Minister’s mother dies
Capt Bashar’s 50th anniv of martyrdom tomorrow
Cancer dreads all, still early diagnosis enhances survival rate
5 of a family burnt in Ctg gas cylinder blast
DU Medical Centre named after Shaheed Dr Murtaza
JU student dies of stroke


Latest News
Soybean oil prices hiked by Tk 9 per liter
Army Chief inaugurates Army Pharma in Gazipur
Yaas floods 27 upazilas, washes away shrimp enclosures in Khulna
Prof Moshtaque Hossain RMU's new VC
Cyclonic storm Yaas weakens into deep depression
Fish worth Tk 3 crore wash away in Jhalakathi
West Bengal extends Covid lockdown till June 15
3 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Bhola
Health Minister's mother passes away
Xiaomi Bangladesh unveils an all-new flagship Mi 11X
Most Read News
Israel-Palestine crisis must be resolved
South Asian geopolitics and Bangladesh
In pictures: Super 'blood' Moon seen around the world
Improving cyclone management capacity
Imam Abdur Rahman remanded
All lives do not matter: A global perspective
Over 150 feared drowned in Nigeria boat capsize
River vessel services resume
Cyclone ‘Yaas’ damages crops, houses in 14 coastal districts
HC rejects writ seeking cancellation of MBBS exam results
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft