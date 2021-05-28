Video
Capt Bashar’s 50th anniv of martyrdom tomorrow

Published : Friday, 28 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Observer Desk

The 50th anniversary of martyrdom of BA 6966 Shaheed Freedom Fighter Captain RAM Khairul Bashar, ASC, will be observed tomorrow (May 29).
On this day in 1971, Captain Bashar, former officer commanding of the then Station Supply Depot (SSD) of Chittagong, now Chattogram, Cantonment, was bayoneted to death at a torture cell at Dhaka Cantonment by a crack force of the occupation Pakistan army led by one Major Sarfaraz.
Pakistani military junta proposed Bashar to become a state witness against Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who was then facing treason charge at a Pakistani jail in the then West Pakistan. As he straightaway rejected the Pakistani proposal, the crack force of Pakistan army brutally tortured him for two months before killing him at the torture cell.
In 1971, Captain Bashar first repulsed the attack of the occupation Pakistan army in Chittagong Cantonment when members of Baluch Regiment attacked the SSD to bring it under its control by ousting the Bengali Captain as its commanding officer. But, Bashar and his forces successfully drove away the invaders from the SSD vicinity.








