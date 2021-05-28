5 of a family burnt in Ctg gas cylinder blast

CHATTOGRAM, May 27: Five members of a family sustained burn injuries after a gas cylinder exploded at a house at Friport Kalshidighirpar in the port city early Thursday.

The injured are Mohammad Royel, 30, his wife Nazu, 28, their two children Lamia, 3 and Zihad, 6 and his brother Shipon, 30.

Zahirul Islam, in-charge of Chattogram Medical College and Hospital police camp, said the gas cylinder of the house went off with a big bang around 3 am, leaving five members of the family injured.

Later, they were taken to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital. The condition of three members of the family is stated to be critical, said doctors. -UNB







