DU Medical Centre named after Shaheed Dr Murtaza

Dhaka University Medical Centre has been named after Dr Muhammad Murtaza.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the syndicate members chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman on Monday (May 24).

The matter has been confirmed by the public relations office of the university through a press release on Thursday.

Dr Muhammad Murtaza worked at Dhaka University Medical Center since 1955. On 14 December 1971, he was brutally killed by Pakistani invaders and their accomplices.

Contextually, there is an established custom of naming various buildings, installations of Dhaka University after martyred intellectuals, teachers and officials. In its continuation, the Dhaka University Medical has been named after 'Shaheed Dr Mohammad Murtaza Medical Center.'







