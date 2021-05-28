

Campe's 17-point charter to help our students



It is a fact that, learning losses and a stark digital divide are the two unwelcoming outcomes of the long-time closure of educational institutions triggered by the pandemic in the country. There is a fear that it would ultimately result in an increased number of dropouts besides the damage already caused.



Unfortunately, the government has not undertaken enough initiatives to resolve the challenges to overcome lack of digital devices while lowering cost of the Internet. Because of these setbacks thousands of students could not attend the online classes during the pandemic closure.



Sadly, the education ministry and the primary and mass education ministry paid no heed to the issue. However, education experts have repeatedly urged the government to allocate a special budget to recover students' learning losses, so to minimise digital disparity and contain dropouts.



Reportedly, education ministry had submitted a plan to the finance ministry for providing smartphones to all university students, but the ministry rejected it. Even sadder, no proposal has been made for special allocation for education sector in the upcoming FY2021-22 budget.



Unquestionably, our students have already suffered huge learning losses. Most of them could not attend online classes last year. Five months of this year have already passed. Under these circumstances, the government must allocate separate funds to keep the country's education sector running. If the ongoing situation continues, surely we are going to witness a catastrophe in the education sector.



We believe that in the upcoming fiscal year, the government would plan a 20 per cent budgetary allocation for the education sector. And it must aim to recover the education losses while serving the nation's interests in long run.



It is imperative to identify poor students who have little chance to return to schools. It is also necessary to form upazila level committees to distribute special funds. The funds will be used for buying digital devices and for students' expenses, in case the schools are located far away.



Authorities concerned must ensure proper implementation of funds. It is also equally important to take a long-term plan to address the damages the pandemic has inflicted on the education sector.

