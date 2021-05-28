Video
Letter To the Editor

Punishment for food adulteration

Published : Friday, 28 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

Dear Sir
The season of mango, jackfruit, litchi and other fruit is ongoing. Suring this time, it has been observed that there is a high competition to ripen fruits in an artificial way by using various poisonous chemical like carbohydrate.

Taste of fruit reduces because of adulteration and it always seems that we are knowingly eating poison. Whether it is fruits, fish, meat or baby food everything is being adulterated. We don't know if there is any other country in the world that has a system of voluntarily adulterating food, but in our country it is happening openly. Occasionally we see some rogue traders being fined by a mobile court and sentenced to a couple of weeks in jail, but we don't see any visible change in the market. As a result of their food adulteration, numerous people die every year from various deadly diseases like cancer, ulcers, hard attacks, brain strokes, blood poisoning etc. We think that those who deliberately adulterate food or market adulterated products are basically playing tricks on people's lives. And for this, there should be set an example by providing severe punishment.

Simultaneously, enforcing strict laws against food adulteration, public awareness in public and private initiatives is also very important.

Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka



