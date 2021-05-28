

Laws and rights of senior citizens



However, a vast number of people from the older population remain outside these programmes. The government is providing pension benefits for the elderly after their retirement, especially for the government sector. But private-sector workers and migrant older workers do not receive any pension. Thus, most of the elderly face various challenges underthe existing social security programs.



Participation of older persons in decision-making and policy formulation can help them be active for a long. Their experience can enrich the nation. Contributory Pension Schemes can help to live a safe and sound life after retirement. There can be non-contributory pension and social assistance schemes, from the private and government sector. Addressing their needs in humanitarian and disaster relief programs should be the top priority. Heath problem is the number one area to look for. Sensitization, orientation and training programs for physicians, physiotherapist, and caregiving nurses, other health caregivers on ageing issues can support the need of seniors.



Policies and programs on healthy and active ageing is an excellent concept for keeping the older persons motivated. Health insurance scheme for older persons can be started from a young age with a vision and mission to get the desired target. Affordableaccess to primary and secondary health care can be ensured with inclusive planning, keeping in mind elderly people are a remarkable portion of Bangladesh's burgeoning population. The rate of an increased number of seniors dueto rising average age will be a matter of concern.



In 1991, the total older population was six million, which reached to 11.3 million in 2011. If this grown-up rate continues,the elderly population will be around 19 per cent in the coming 50 years which could causes tremendous effect on the people, society, national and socioeconomic situation of Bangladesh. Improving opportunities in geriatric medicine, and gerontology for doctors, health care providers can give the senior citizens a better health service. Training in long term care measures to enhance the mental health services for older persons and measures to support them with disabilities. Collection of statistical data, with a lot more research, should be encouraged, especially the programs under the Social Securitynet should be scrutinized, data collected and addressed.



Traditionally, the elders are thought as the guardians and advisors ofthe society. Elderly people are respected by the family, society. But due toglobalization and various socio-economic reasons, the traditional values and customs are decaying. Due to the degradation of modern values, the younger generations consider the experience and knowledge of the elders are outdated. On the other hand, due to professional need, people have to go for work in various places. As a result, the traditional joint family structureshave broken down and familial support to the elders have been reduced drastically.



For this reason, to support the vulnerable family's government has initiated a program of old homes in different divisions in 2015-2016. Geriatric care subject has introduced in the MBBS course. The geriatric medicine department has been planned to establish in differentpublic medical colleges. Many of our dignitariesare seniors and many will be seniors soon, so we should show our gratitude by allocating more to the social safety net. The number of people should be more in the net. To pay it forward, the allocation in the coming budget should be raised on a priority basis.



The Parents Care Act 2013 was formed to ensure the right of food, cloth, shelter, medical care of the elder persons. Children are bound to take care of their parents under this act. The safety, security and all other opportunities of parents will be ensured by the enforcing the law. Some national and international NGOs are actively working in Bangladesh for the elderly population.



To ensure the sustainability of government announced facilities for older people, widow allowance, and old age allowance are distributed. We can see reserved seats in all public transports for female and children, handicapped persons. Space for seniors in public transport can be a good option. In all service sectors, older persons should be prioritized to be eligible for privileged service. A senior citizen privilege card can be introduced.



To inspire NGOs and INGOs to work with older age people and take initiatives to provide financial and technical assistance for them can be encouraged by tax rebate. If families keep their respected seniors with them, a rebate should be allocated to holding tax. Family members should be encouraged to return the family ties we used to have before. Older persons as senior citizens deserve more attention and care from the country as well as the society, but their rights are not being ensured extensively.



The problem underlies the fact that this issue is not prioritised at the policy level and that the laws in the place is not properly implemented. Allocation for them should be prioritized incoming budget. Additionally, the government should adopt the Madrid Plan of Action towards achieving the Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development of all citizens including the elderly so that they can pass their later life with respect, dignity and peace.



Since the old population in the country increasing, it is more important than ever for the government to design innovative policies, build more senior-friendly hospitals, with the required facilities where proper care will be given to the elderly, provide public services specifically targeted to older persons, and implement policies that address housing, healthcare, infrastructure and social protection.

Zubair Khaled Huq is

Family Medicine, Gerontology, Public Health Specialist







