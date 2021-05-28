

A wave of change for Cuba



After long six decades sound of change in leadership of the Cuban Communist government has become evident but why? Answer lies in history.Christopher Columbus claimed Cuba for Spain in 1492. It became the Spanish empire's most-important source of raw sugar in the 18th century. Through several difficult fights against independence movements Spain retained rule over Cuba upto 1898 but was defeated by the United States and Cuban forces in the Spanish-American War. Cuba gained formal independence, in 1898 but remained under control of the United States.



On New Year's Day, 1959, revolutionary forces led by Fidel Castro dethroned dictator Fulgencio Batista. Two years later Castro proclaimed Marxist-Leninist nature of the revolution. Cuba became economically isolated from America as it developed close links with the Soviet Union. However, after the collapse of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s Cuba become more isolated but Castro's socialist rule continued amid financial uncertainty.



Fidel Castro, father of Cuban communist revolution and after his death in 2016 his brother Raul Castro led Cuban Communist Party as well as Cuban government for six decades. In a party conference in the capital Havana, 89-year oldRaul Castro expressed his intention to hand over leadership to the younger generation with "full enthusiasm and anti-imperialist spirit." Regarding his decision to quit leadership he affirmed - "Nobody has forced me to take this decision. As long as I live I will stand on my own two feet to defend my country. Revolution and socialism are stronger now than ever before." Raul Castro did not instantly mention who would be the next chief secretary of the Cuban Communist Party. However, at the end of the 4-day conference, he hinted at his support towards 60-year-old Miguel Diaz-Canel who was elected president in 2016. Mr. D�az-Canel, who became Cuba's new president on 16th April, 2021, the day before his 58th birthday, was not much known earlier but he gained credibility of the younger generation. He is also in favour of advancing the country economicallyforwardmoving beyond Cuba's one-party system.



As a follow up of his words, on 17th April Raul handed over the post of First Secretary of the Communist Party to Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel at the Communist Party Congress. It will mark at least an official end to a 60-year long chapter of Cuban politics. However, experts say that there is no possibility of real political change in the country. According to them, under the pressure of Cuba's younger generation, change has begun rather slowly.



Miguel Diaz-Canel is literally the next generation leader in Cuba who was born after the revolution led by Castro in 1959. Fidel and Raul always preferred to wear military uniforms but Miguel has no formal relationship with army. Trained as an engineer Raul is a fans of Beatles songs and modern technology and practically more modern than his predecessors i.e. the Castroin many ways.



Political experts say the change of power will bring no substantial change the Cuban constitution because power will remain in the hands of the Communist Party. According to a former Cuban diplomat Carlos Alzugare and Norman Mack, a political analyst, "It does not mean that nature of work of Cuban Communist Party will change simply because no Castro will be at the top rank of party." The new constitution of 2019 clearly has clarified that Cuba's confidence in socialism will not change.



A wave of change for Cuba



Many experts think that the current financial crisis in Cuba is an outcome of some wrong steps taken by the Cuban government in financial reform, enhancement of American sanctions during Trump regime and fall of number of tourists due to Corona pandemic. Economic growth declined to 11% in 2020. For the first time since 1993 Cuban economy has faced such hard hit.



According to many, though there is no indication of a change in Miguel's leadership, the Cuban government is gradually being forced to make some changes under pressure of the younger generation. In last February Cuba opened much of the doors of state-gripped economy to private sector. Recently government also held talks with activists demanding freedom of speech.



According to experts, with the help of mobile phone and internet, protesters are now contacting one another in Cuba for occasional demonstrations. The Communist Party has officially said that attempts of ideological and political 'sabotage'using mobile phone and internet will be prevented. However, it will not completely stop the wave of change, experts think.



D�az-Canel has ascended to responsibility at a time when life in Cuba is tough because of food crisis, limited access to transportation, shortage of electrical power and other basic necessities. Political analysts think that he will be a president of continuity particularly because he will have to remain under the shadow of Ra�l Castro who will remain the chief of armed forces and Communist Party, most powerful institutions of Cuba. As a leader his first and foremost function will be to recover economy. Only future can tell how much benefit the Cubans will get from this change.

The writer is a former

Commissioner of Taxes







All changes are not noticeable but some changes in world politics always attract the notice of people of the world. Such a change is coming in Cuba, an island state of the West Indies, located at the confluence of the Caribbean Sea, Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic Ocean. It is the largest single island of the archipelago and one of the politically influential states of the Caribbean region.After long six decades sound of change in leadership of the Cuban Communist government has become evident but why? Answer lies in history.Christopher Columbus claimed Cuba for Spain in 1492. It became the Spanish empire's most-important source of raw sugar in the 18th century. Through several difficult fights against independence movements Spain retained rule over Cuba upto 1898 but was defeated by the United States and Cuban forces in the Spanish-American War. Cuba gained formal independence, in 1898 but remained under control of the United States.On New Year's Day, 1959, revolutionary forces led by Fidel Castro dethroned dictator Fulgencio Batista. Two years later Castro proclaimed Marxist-Leninist nature of the revolution. Cuba became economically isolated from America as it developed close links with the Soviet Union. However, after the collapse of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s Cuba become more isolated but Castro's socialist rule continued amid financial uncertainty.Fidel Castro, father of Cuban communist revolution and after his death in 2016 his brother Raul Castro led Cuban Communist Party as well as Cuban government for six decades. In a party conference in the capital Havana, 89-year oldRaul Castro expressed his intention to hand over leadership to the younger generation with "full enthusiasm and anti-imperialist spirit." Regarding his decision to quit leadership he affirmed - "Nobody has forced me to take this decision. As long as I live I will stand on my own two feet to defend my country. Revolution and socialism are stronger now than ever before." Raul Castro did not instantly mention who would be the next chief secretary of the Cuban Communist Party. However, at the end of the 4-day conference, he hinted at his support towards 60-year-old Miguel Diaz-Canel who was elected president in 2016. Mr. D�az-Canel, who became Cuba's new president on 16th April, 2021, the day before his 58th birthday, was not much known earlier but he gained credibility of the younger generation. He is also in favour of advancing the country economicallyforwardmoving beyond Cuba's one-party system.As a follow up of his words, on 17th April Raul handed over the post of First Secretary of the Communist Party to Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel at the Communist Party Congress. It will mark at least an official end to a 60-year long chapter of Cuban politics. However, experts say that there is no possibility of real political change in the country. According to them, under the pressure of Cuba's younger generation, change has begun rather slowly.Miguel Diaz-Canel is literally the next generation leader in Cuba who was born after the revolution led by Castro in 1959. Fidel and Raul always preferred to wear military uniforms but Miguel has no formal relationship with army. Trained as an engineer Raul is a fans of Beatles songs and modern technology and practically more modern than his predecessors i.e. the Castroin many ways.Political experts say the change of power will bring no substantial change the Cuban constitution because power will remain in the hands of the Communist Party. According to a former Cuban diplomat Carlos Alzugare and Norman Mack, a political analyst, "It does not mean that nature of work of Cuban Communist Party will change simply because no Castro will be at the top rank of party." The new constitution of 2019 clearly has clarified that Cuba's confidence in socialism will not change.At present the Cubans are more concerned about the financial crisis than change of party leadership. The island state is facing the toughest financial crisis during three decades. Cubans are tormented with price hike, food shortages, spending major portion of the day in long queues for collecting basic necessities and a lack of independence.Many experts think that the current financial crisis in Cuba is an outcome of some wrong steps taken by the Cuban government in financial reform, enhancement of American sanctions during Trump regime and fall of number of tourists due to Corona pandemic. Economic growth declined to 11% in 2020. For the first time since 1993 Cuban economy has faced such hard hit.According to many, though there is no indication of a change in Miguel's leadership, the Cuban government is gradually being forced to make some changes under pressure of the younger generation. In last February Cuba opened much of the doors of state-gripped economy to private sector. Recently government also held talks with activists demanding freedom of speech.According to experts, with the help of mobile phone and internet, protesters are now contacting one another in Cuba for occasional demonstrations. The Communist Party has officially said that attempts of ideological and political 'sabotage'using mobile phone and internet will be prevented. However, it will not completely stop the wave of change, experts think.D�az-Canel has ascended to responsibility at a time when life in Cuba is tough because of food crisis, limited access to transportation, shortage of electrical power and other basic necessities. Political analysts think that he will be a president of continuity particularly because he will have to remain under the shadow of Ra�l Castro who will remain the chief of armed forces and Communist Party, most powerful institutions of Cuba. As a leader his first and foremost function will be to recover economy. Only future can tell how much benefit the Cubans will get from this change.The writer is a formerCommissioner of Taxes