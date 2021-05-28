

Protecting the rights of the workers



It is obvious that throughout the world the capitalistic attitudes contradict the access of the working class to the mainstream of society. They treat the workers as their servants or inferior. Even the minimum rights they do not want to ensure for the workers, rather find scopes to exploit them in different ways. The gap between the owners of the industries and the working class is widening disproportionately.



Amid the global world, there remains a promise of equal distribution of the world resources but we see that the more developed capitalist countries are exploiting the poor countries in different ways. The cheap labors of the poor countries are being denied of their basic rights to survive in those lands though they are promised to give them a decent life there.



In Asian perspectives, Bangladesh and some other countries are doing better in GDP growth because of receiving the huge amount of remittance from the migrant workers--mainly working in the Gulf States such as Bahrain, Kuwait, KSA, Oman, Qatar and the UAE. Unfortunately, migrant workers are undergoing different sorts of maltreatments in the host countries. They are facing a dire discrimination. There is a strong anti-migrant sentiments prevailing across the globe for which there is hardly any countries where the life of a migrant worker is secured.



Obviously, things get tougher for the illegal migrant workers as different governments are busy to introduce strict laws to divide them from the mainstream of their population that is worsening their despondency. They have the least access to resources, information and assistance. Even their states of origin are indifferent to their sufferings and abuse in the host countries and hardly show any cooperation to save them from the state of misfortune.



Amid the pandemic, thousands of migrant workers have been jobless, spending their life in great despondency. A great number of the migrants have already left the host countries. Due to the recession in world economy the hosting countries are thinking no alternatives but to turn their workers back to the countries of the origin and those who are lucky struggling to retain their works, they are ill-paid in these days.



However, there exist laws to protect them from all sorts of discrimination. According to the Convention, 1975, one (migrant) shall enjoy equality of treatment with nationals in respect in particular of guarantees of security of employment, the provision of alternative employment, relief work or retraining. But the treatments in all regards they receive are hardly law convenient. It is evident that ill-treatment against the workers is ongoing over the years but in most cases they are not being protected with providing equal opportunities in the society though they are rendering the greatest services for the humanity , even risking their own life.



In Bangladesh, the readymade garments industry is the sector contributing largely to the country's GDP growth. But in many cases the mismatch in respect of providing the workers the basic rights in their working places is found. For example, the government has fixed the wages of the garment workers. But many garment owners do not follow the instruction of the government and try to exploit the workers in many ways that more often causes labor agitation. In this sector the workers are found doing forced overtime whether they are capable physically or mentally causing huge dissatisfaction among them.



Not only that, according to Human Rights Watch, workers regularly undergo ill-treatment and poor working conditions inside factories. In most cases they are physically and verbally abused along with denial of paid maternity leave, wages and bonuses on time. Different sources revealed that when the Covid-19 first hit hard the country, thousands of garment workers lost their jobs and those who were trying to survive suffered a 35 per cent pay cut during the lockdown. Dailies exposed many reports on the tragic life of the garment workers.



Not only the garment workers, in the time of Covid-19 the marginalized people including employees of hotels, restaurants and different shops, markets, construction workers and other informal workers have lost their jobs and laying off has been so acute in different organizations these days, which ultimately is violating the rights of the workers. It seems that nobody is bothered about it. There are laws to protect the rights of the workers but the workers hardly know about the laws that make scopes for the owners of the industries to take unlawful and unethical steps against the workers.



To this end, we dream to see a society where every worker will have the access to their rights. Obviously, the workers will be facing all sorts of discriminatory treatment until they are aware of their rights despite the existing laws to protect their interests.

Alaul Alam teaches at Prime University, he is also research scholar at the IBS













