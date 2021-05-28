Nazrul’s 122nd birth anniversary observed in Rajbari

RAJBARI May 27: National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam's 122nd birth anniversary on May 25 was observed in the district with enthusiasm.

To mark the day, District office of Bangladesh Bondhu Foundation (BBF) organised different programmes including discussion meeting, poetry recitation and cake-cutting function in the town on Thursday.

BBF District Manager Md Abdus Salam presided over the meeting.

Md Mosharrof Hossain, district correspondent of The Daily Observer, Al-Gazzaly Academy Principal Md Kabir Hossain, Assistant Teacher of Mulghar High School Md Mamunul Islam and Shucharu Mohan Biswas, among others, were also present at the programme.