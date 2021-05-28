Video
Char dwellers marooned, cattle washed away in Bhola, Laxmipur

Published : Friday, 28 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondents

The people living in low-lying char areas in Bhola and Laxmipur districts have been marooned by flood water, and a number of their cattle heads were washed away by the full-moon tide in the last two days.
CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: About 15,000 locals became marooned in Char Fasson Upazila of the district while over 500 houses and shops were shattered.
Department of Agriculture Extension apprehends little damage to Aush, jute, groundnut, and soya bean due to wind.
In several areas of Dhalchar, 50 houses and 30 fish enclosures were destroyed.
One inhabitant Abdur Rahman in Dhalchar said, tide flooded vast areas; at night, 50 kancha houses and 30 business houses were hit by wind.
Sub-Divisional Engineer of Water Development Board Bhola-2 Mizanur Rahman said, in three points including Betua, 250 metre dam areas were damaged lightly; the broken points are being repaired with earth and geo bags. Besides, two points are being raised with 300 metres of earth and synthetic bags.
Upazila Relief and Project Implementation Officer Anisur Rahman said, more than 500 families have been given dry food assistance; and 200 maunds of dry food are in stock.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Ruhul Amin said, people are leaving shelter centres from morning, and life is becoming normal.
About 15,000 people have been marooned in Char Fasson, he mentioned, adding, in different unions of the upazila, about 500 houses and shops became damaged.
KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Over 200 cattle-heads were washed away from Ramgati Upazila of the district with tidal wave of the Meghna River.
According to field sources, due to impact of Cyclone Yaas and full moon tide in the river on Tuesday and Wednesday, these animals including cow, buffalo, and ewe got floated away.
Different farm owners and farmers are growing about 10,000 cows, buffalos, goats, and ewes in Char Gajaria, Telirchar, Char Mozammel and in different areas under Char Abdullah Union, surrounded by the Meghna River.  There is no earth place (Matir Killa) for sheltering the cattle.
UNO Md Abdul Momin said, search is going on to find the animals.
A proposal has also been sent to the authorities concerned to raise two Matir Killa on these chars to give shelter to the cattle folk.


