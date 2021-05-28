52 villages inundated in three districts

At least 52 villages have been flooded in different areas of three districts- Barguna, Noakhali and Bhola due to the impact of Cyclone Yaas and full-moon tide in the last two days.

BARGUNA: The waters of Payra and Andhar Manik rivers in Taltali Upazila of the district have risen several feet above normal, flooding 14 villages in five unions.

As a result, some 10,000 people have become marooned by floodwater.

Besides, fish from ponds and enclosures have been washed away in the rivers.

The tides started flowing into the rivers in the coastal area at 8am on Wednesday and continued till noon.

Thousands of people are now stranded.

Meanwhile, the Cyclone Preparedness Programme (CPP) members are evacuating people from a government housing area outside the embankment of Sonakata Union as it went under the water.

Taltali Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Kawsar Hossain said dry food and fresh water will be provided to the victims.

NOAKHALI: The low-lying char lands in Hatiya Upazila of the district have been flooded on Wednesday noon as the water of the Meghna River increased more than five to six feet than normal tide due to the effect of Cyclone Yaas.

As a result, 13 villages under Sukhchar, Nalchira, Charishwar and Nijhum Dwip unions went under five feet of the water.

Thousands of people became marooned by the floodwater.

Locals said as the damaged embankment is not repaired, these areas are flooded easily by tidal water.

Farming lands and fishing projects were washed away by the high tide, they added.

Hatiya Upazila CPP Official Badiuzzaman said the water of the Meghna River rose several feet more than above due to the effect of the cyclone.

Meanwhile, UNO Md Imran Hossain said people in endangered areas were evacuated and taken to 182 cyclone shelters.

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: The low-lying char lands in Daulatkhan Upazila of Bhola District have been flooded as the water of the Meghna River has increased more than five to six feet than normal tide due to the effect of Cyclone Yaas.

As a result, 25 villages under Madanpur, Charpata, Bhabanipur, Syedpur, and Hajipur unions have gone under five feet of the water.

The tide started flowing into the river of the coastal area on Tuesday morning and continued till Wednesday noon.

Farming lands and fishing projects have been washed away by the high tide.

Many of the inhabitants of the area have taken shelter at the BWDB Embankment. They are living a miserable life.

