Man killed at Lalmohan as tree falls on him

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A man was killed as a tree fell on him during strong wind in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Tuesday night due to the effect of Cyclone Yaas.

The deceased was identified as Md Abu Taher, 48, a resident of Charsokina Village in the upazila. He was a rickshaw-puller by profession.

Local sources said a tree beside Taher's house fell on him during strong wind while he went out of the house responding to the call of nature, which left him critically injured.

Family members rushed the man to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex and, later, he was shifted to Bhola Sadar General Hospital as his condition deteriorated. He succumbed to his injuries there.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Lalmohan Police Station Md Maksudur Rahman Murad confirmed the incident.









