Friday, 28 May, 2021, 4:07 AM
Home Countryside

Minor girl missing in Noakhali

Published : Friday, 28 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondent

NOAKHALI, May 27: A minor girl went missing after she was swept away by tidal water in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.
Missing Lima Akter, 7, is the daughter of Jublul, a resident of Char Aman Ullah Village under Sukhchar Union in the upazila. Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge of Hatiya Police Station Abul Khayer said tidal water caused by Cyclone Yaas entered the girl's house. She was swept away sometimes at night while her relatives were unaware of it. Since then, she had been missing.


