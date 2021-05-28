Two minors drown in Barishal flood water

BARISHAL, May 27: Two minor girls downed in the floodwater in Bakerganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Sumaiya Akter, daughter of Hafijur Rahman of Dhalmara Village, and Ajwa Akter, daughter of Ajgar Ali of Garuria Union in the upazila.

Local sources said the water of rivers, canals, and ponds in the areas rose due to the effect of Cyclone Yaas. The both children fell into the floodwater while playing in their respective areas.

They were, later, rescued and taken her to Bakerganj Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty doctor Dr Faria declared the girls dead.







