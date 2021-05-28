Tk 100 crore damage estimated in Patuakhali

PATUAKHALI: About Tk 100 crore economic damage was caused in the district due to impact of Cyclone Yaas.

As an immediate response, each of 75 affected unions has been allocated Tk 2.5 lakh. The information was confirmed by district administration.

Water Development Board Executive Engineer in Patuakhali Halim Salehi said, 56 km including about 7 km new dam stretches in Patuakhali and Kalapara zones got damaged; 17 km of old dam, and 1 km of new one got fully damaged. According to him, the damage is estimated at about Tk 50 crore.

District Fisheries Officer Molla Emdadullah said, tidal water damaged 7.085 fish enclosures including fish, fry and infrastructure, causing an economic loss of Tk 50 crore.

Agriculture Officer of the Department of Agriculture Extension here Md Mahiuddin said, no bigger damage took place in the agriculture sector as there was no so standing crop.

District disaster, relief, and rehabilitation Officer Ranjit Kumar said, damages of all departments are being measured.

Deputy Commissioner Md Matiul Islam Chowdhury said, it will take more time to asses the damage. But all departments have been asked to stand beside victims, he informed.







