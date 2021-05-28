27 S-W UZs flooded in Khulna Division



The photo taken on Thursday shows two girls saving their goat and household goods from the tidal surge in Kanainagar Village of Mongla. photo: observer

At least four lakh people of 27 upazilas in nine districts of the division have been affected by tidal waves in Khulna coastal-belt, he said.

Khulna District Administration, Mongla Port Authority, Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh Coast Guard of Mongla West Zone, Fire Service and Civil Defence are working to rehabilitate the affected people in the coastal area.

As part of the immediate response for the first time in the divisional history, more than three lakh people were successfully evacuated and moved them to 3,000 cyclone shelters in coastal districts before cyclonic hit in Odisha, West Bengal of India ," said Khulna Divisional Commissioner Mohammad Ismail Hossain on Thursday.

There are reports of many trees uprooted from different coastal resorts including Dakop, Koyra, Paikgacha and Batiaghata in Khulna, Shyamnagar, Ashshuni and Kaligang in Satkhira, Sharonkhola, Morelgang and Mongla in Bagerhat and other seven districts in the division.

Around 3,560 volunteers from different organisations including Red Crescent and Cyclone Preparedness Programme, are working in different regions, he said, adding that 1,100 more volunteers from non-government organisations are also in action, 116 medical teams with health workers are working at cyclone-affected upazilas.

Around five to six foot high tidal surge due to impact of cyclonic storm 'Yaas' that caused a "fear of a major disaster is mostly over" the divisional commissioner informed.

In some places, trees have fallen and traffic has been stopped. Raw-brick and thatched houses have been partially and fully damaged due to tidal waves; the embankments in the lower reaches of Koyra, Paikgachha and Dakop in Khulna and other upazilas in Satkhira and Bagerhat have been breached and flooded, he added.

Khulna District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Azizul Islam Zoarder told The Daily Observer that 16 tonnes of rice, 2,100 packet dry food items and Taka 4.40 lakh are being distributed among cyclone victims in Koyra, Dacop, Paikgachha and Batiaghata upazilas of Khulna.

BAGERHAT: In the district, cyclone Yaas and tidal surge damaged 19 jetties, 10 offices, other establishments and four water transports in the Sundarban.

According to field sources, one live deer was rescued while four dead ones were recovered in Bagerhat.

To estimate damages caused by Yaas and full moon tide, four committees have been formed.

The information was confirmed by East Sundarban Division. Divisional Officer Belayet Hossain said, it could not be possible to contact with all in the impassable forest areas.

So far, four deer were killed and one was rescued alive.

People started leaving shelter centres in Dhalchar Union of Char Fasson Upazila as Cyclone Yaas weakened. The photo was taken from Char Kachhapia Cyclone Shelter on Thursday morning. photo: observer

Damage estimating has also begun in Nalian Range in Khulna District, followed by Burigoalini Range in Satkhira District.

Belayet Hossain further said, water from many areas started receding on Thursday.

But due to full moon tide and speedy air, river and canal belonging to the forest are still full of water.

But animals in Karamjal Wildlife Centre, including crocodile, deer, and turtle are safe, he added.

Tidal surge has been caused a huge damage to the mangrove forest Sundarban, he mentioned.







