Five more die of corona in Rajshahi Division

RAJSHAHI, May 27: Five more people died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 538 here.

Meanwhile, 140 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 34,497 in the division.

Rajshahi Divisional Health Department confirmed the information on Thursday.

According to the sources, the highest 312 patients have, so far, died in Bogura and the second highest 82 people died in Rajshahi.

Apart from this, 28 people died in Chapainawabganj, 38 in Naogaon, 21 in Natore, 11 in Joypurhat, 24 in Sirajganj and 22 in Pabna districts.

Among the total infected, 31,151 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus till Thursday morning while 3,829 are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the division.













