Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 May, 2021, 4:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts

Published : Friday, 28 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Our Correspondents

Two people including a teenage girl have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Noakhali and Rajshahi, in two days.
SENBAG, NOAKHALI: A man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself on Wednesday morning as his family members did not agree on his marriage in Senbag Upazila of the district.
Deceased Sakayet Ullah Sohag, 30, was the son of late Abdul Hai, a resident of Dakkhin Manikpur Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Sohag's family members were reluctant about his marriage as he was unemployed and the family were living in indigence.
Later, he hanged himself at his room in the house out of huff with the family.
Being informed, police recovered his body from home at around 10:45am and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Senbag Police Station (PS) Abdul Baten confirmed the incident.
RAJSHAHI: A teenage girl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Puthia Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.
Deceased Nishi Khatun, 13, was the daughter of Shariful Islam, a resident of Uttar Jamira Village under Belpukur Union in the upazila. She was a sixth grader at Jamira Alim Madrasa.
The deceased's family sources said one Khairul Islam, son of Shahabul Islam of the area, developed a love affair with Nishi. A marriage proposal was sent to Khairul to marry Nishi recently.
As Khairul rejected the proposal, Nishi hanged herself with scarf from the ceiling of her room in the house at around 5:30pm.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The deceased's mother lodged a case with Belpukur PS against Khairul at night. Belpukur PS OC Alamgir Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that a police hunt is going on to arrest the accused.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nazrul’s 122nd birth anniversary observed in Rajbari
Char dwellers marooned, cattle washed away in Bhola, Laxmipur
52 villages inundated in three districts
Man killed at Lalmohan as tree falls on him
Minor girl missing in Noakhali
Two minors drown in Barishal flood water
Tk 100 crore damage estimated in Patuakhali
27 S-W UZs flooded in Khulna Division


Latest News
Soybean oil prices hiked by Tk 9 per liter
Army Chief inaugurates Army Pharma in Gazipur
Yaas floods 27 upazilas, washes away shrimp enclosures in Khulna
Prof Moshtaque Hossain RMU's new VC
Cyclonic storm Yaas weakens into deep depression
Fish worth Tk 3 crore wash away in Jhalakathi
West Bengal extends Covid lockdown till June 15
3 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Bhola
Health Minister's mother passes away
Xiaomi Bangladesh unveils an all-new flagship Mi 11X
Most Read News
Israel-Palestine crisis must be resolved
South Asian geopolitics and Bangladesh
In pictures: Super 'blood' Moon seen around the world
Improving cyclone management capacity
Imam Abdur Rahman remanded
All lives do not matter: A global perspective
Over 150 feared drowned in Nigeria boat capsize
Cyclone ‘Yaas’ damages crops, houses in 14 coastal districts
River vessel services resume
HC rejects writ seeking cancellation of MBBS exam results
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft