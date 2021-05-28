Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts

Two people including a teenage girl have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Noakhali and Rajshahi, in two days.

SENBAG, NOAKHALI: A man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself on Wednesday morning as his family members did not agree on his marriage in Senbag Upazila of the district.

Deceased Sakayet Ullah Sohag, 30, was the son of late Abdul Hai, a resident of Dakkhin Manikpur Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Sohag's family members were reluctant about his marriage as he was unemployed and the family were living in indigence.

Later, he hanged himself at his room in the house out of huff with the family.

Being informed, police recovered his body from home at around 10:45am and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Senbag Police Station (PS) Abdul Baten confirmed the incident.

RAJSHAHI: A teenage girl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Puthia Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

Deceased Nishi Khatun, 13, was the daughter of Shariful Islam, a resident of Uttar Jamira Village under Belpukur Union in the upazila. She was a sixth grader at Jamira Alim Madrasa.

The deceased's family sources said one Khairul Islam, son of Shahabul Islam of the area, developed a love affair with Nishi. A marriage proposal was sent to Khairul to marry Nishi recently.

As Khairul rejected the proposal, Nishi hanged herself with scarf from the ceiling of her room in the house at around 5:30pm.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's mother lodged a case with Belpukur PS against Khairul at night. Belpukur PS OC Alamgir Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that a police hunt is going on to arrest the accused.







