Four killed in road mishaps in four districts

Four people have been killed and five others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Chuadanga, Sirajganj, Panchagarh and Jashore, in two days.

CHUADANGA: A school teacher was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Rahmat Ullah, 45, son of Shohar Ali, a resident of Alokdiya Village in the upazila. He was an assistant teacher of Bhalipur Mannan Khan High School in the area.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chuadanga Sadar Police Station (PS) Abu Zihad Mohhammad Fakrul Alam said a truck hit a motorcycle carrying Rahmat Ullah in Alokdiya local market area on the Chuadanga-Meherpur Road at around 11am, which left him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at around 2pm.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the driver and helper of the truck managed to flee the scene soon after the incident, the OC added.

SIRAJGANJ: An official of Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Shahjadpur Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sazzad Hossain, project director of Pabna BADC.

Shahjadpur Fire Service Station Master Manzurul Alam said a private car hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering in Jugnidah Bridge area on the Nagarbari-Bogura Highway at around 7:15am, which left two BADC officials and driver of the vehicle injured.

The injured were rushed to Shahjadpur Upazila Health Complex, where Sazzad Hossain succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Injured ABM Mahmud Hasan Khan, assistant engineer of BADC, and Saiful Islam have been shifted to Enayetpur Khwaja Yunus Ali Medical College Hospital for better treatment.

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: An imam of a mosque was killed and three others were injured as two motorcycles collided head-on in Tentulia Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Anisur Rahman, 26, imam of Sipaipara Jame Mosque. He was the son of Azizul Haque, a resident of Chutchutiagachh Village under Banglabandha Union in the upazila.

Three injured people are Nawshad, 22, and Sajib, 14, sons of Siddique Ali of Sarderpara, and Abu Sayeed, 14, son of Rafiqul Islam of Khoyagachh area in the upazila.

Local sources said Anisur's motorcycle collided with another one carrying three others in Goyalgachh area at night, which left the four injured.

The injured were rushed to Tentulia Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Anisur dead.

Tentulia Model PS OC Abu Sayem Mia confirmed the incident.

JASHORE: A college student, who was injured in a road accident in Chaugachha Upazila of the district, died at a hospital in Khulna on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Shakil Hossain, 20, was the son of Nur Islam, a resident of Bhadra Village under Dhuliani Union in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said two motorcycles were collided head-on in Bergovindapur Baor area on May 20, which left four people injured.

Of the injured, two were taken to Jashore General Hospital.

Later, Shakil was shifted to Khulna from there following the deterioration of his condition.

He succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Khulna on Wednesday morning while undergoing treatment.







