Friday, 28 May, 2021, 4:06 AM
Khamenei urges Iranians to ignore calls to boycott election

Published : Friday, 28 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

TEHRAN, May 27: Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Thursday urged Iranians to ignore calls to boycott next month's presidential election, after several hopefuls were barred from running against ultraconservative candidates.
Iranians are set to elect a successor to President Hassan Rouhani on June 18 amid widespread discontent over a deep economic and social crisis, and after the violent repression of waves of protests in the winter of 2017-18 and in 2019.
The exiled opposition has for months run a campaign on social media networks calling on Iranians to stay away from the polls, using hashtags in Persian such as #NototheIslamicRepublic.    -AFP


