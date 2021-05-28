Video
Home Foreign News

BJP supporters say ‘won’t forgive’ Modi for Covid ‘indifference’

Published : Friday, 28 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

NEW DELHI, May 27: Grief-stricken and angry at the avoidable deaths of their loved ones due to the coronavirus, thousands of Indians have heaped scornful criticism on Modi and his BJP, with the bitterness transcending barriers of religion, class, caste and politics.
Over the last two months, social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter have seen anti-Modi hashtags such as #ResignModi, #ModiFailsIndia and #ModiAgainstNation go viral.
The RSS, a far-right Hindu supremacist organisation founded in 1925, is the ideological fountainhead of Modi's governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and counts the prime minister among millions of its members across India.
Jaiswal's heartbroken family tore off Modi's posters that he had pasted on his car, claiming they would "never forgive Modi for his indifference".
But BJP politician Sudhanshu Mittal claims the government "did whatever we could" to fight the pandemic.
"When you tread an uncharted path there are no benchmarks to follow and nobody knew that this would be the catastrophic extent of the second wave," he told Al Jazeera, adding that health is a "state subject" and that "some states are playing politics". "This is not the time for politics or blame-game. That can happen later," Mittal said. 'Won't vote for Modi again'
Chetan Kaushal, a restaurateur who was forced to shut down his business due to the coronavirus lockdown last year, says he is one of those who voted for Modi despite demonetisation and "other faults" in his first term (2014-19) as prime minister.
Demonetisation refers to Modi's controversial overnight banning of banknotes of higher denomination and issuing fresh notes in 2016, leading to huge chaos as people crowded ATMs and banks to withdraw their money.    -AL JAZEERA


