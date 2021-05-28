Video
160 feared drowned in Nigeria boat tragedy

Published : Friday, 28 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

KANO, May 27: More than 150 people were feared drowned in northwest Nigeria on Wednesday after an overloaded boat ferrying passengers to a market sank in the Niger River, local officials said.
The boat was travelling between central Niger state and Wara in northwest Kebbi state when it sank, National Inland Waterways Authority local manager Yusuf Birma told reporters.  "The boat capacity was not up to the 180 passengers it carried," Birma said.
"As we speak, only 20 people have been rescued alive, four dead confirmed while the remaining 156 people are still missing and they are believed to be underwater."
President Muhammadu Buhari said the accident was "devastating" and offered his condolences to families, though his statement gave no official total of the number of casualities.
Boat tragedies are common on Nigerian waterways mostly due to overcrowding, bad weather and lack of maintenance, but Wednesday's toll would be one of the deadliest recent accidents.
Birma said passengers were heading to a market in Malele in Borgu local government area of Niger state, when the boat sank an hour into the journey. The vessel was also loaded with bags of sand from a gold mine, he said.    -AFP


