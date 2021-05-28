HK passes Xi ‘patriots rule’ plan

HONG KONG, May 27: Hong Kong's legislature authorized the largest overhaul of its political system within the quarter century since British rule on Thursday, in a decisive step to say Beijing's authority over the autonomous metropolis.

The adjustments will scale back the proportion of seats within the legislature which might be stuffed by direct elections from half to lower than 1 / 4. The legislature will improve in dimension to 90 seats from 70. The variety of seats stuffed by direct election will lower to twenty from 35.

Forty seats might be stuffed by an election committee, which can also be liable for selecting the chief government. The new vetting committee empowered to disqualify candidates will work with nationwide safety authorities to make sure these standing are loyal to Beijing.

Elections for the election committee are set for Sept. 19, and for the legislature three months later. The committee will select a chief government on March 27, 2022. Chief government Carrie Lam has not made clear whether or not she's going to search re-election.

In 2019 she confronted the most important and most violent anti-government because the handover from British rule in 1997, after proposing a invoice to permit extraditions to mainland China.

China had promised common suffrage as an final purpose for Hong Kong in its mini-constitution, the Basic Law, which additionally states the town has wide-ranging autonomy from Beijing.

The changes will ensure a large majority of lawmakers are selected by a reliably pro-Beijing committee and that every candidate must first be vetted by national security officers.

Hong Kong police on Thursday banned next month's vigil marking Beijing's deadly Tiananmen Square crackdown, the second year in a row that authorities have refused permission. The Hong Kong Alliance, which has organised the annual vigil for more than three decades, said police cited the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in their refusal. Security minister John Lee confirmed the ban, saying "anyone who participates in it (the vigil) will violate the law", and warned a sweeping new national security law that Beijing imposed on Hong Kong last year could be used against those who defy the ban. -AFP







