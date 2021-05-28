Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 May, 2021, 4:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

UK PM hits back after ex-aide alleges pandemic lies and chaos

Published : Friday, 28 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

LONDON, May 27: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday denied overseeing the needless deaths of many thousands of Covid patients, after his former chief advisor alleged the government's pandemic response was undermined by lies and incompetence.
Johnson declined to say whether Dominic Cummings was telling the truth in his incendiary claims to MPs on Wednesday, but said: "Some of the commentary I've heard doesn't bear any relation to reality."
Cummings, an abrasive political strategist who masterminded the anti-EU campaign in Britain's Brexit referendum, called Johnson "unfit for the job" and said Health Secretary Matt Hancock was a serial liar.
Asked about Cummings' central claim that tens of thousands of people had died needlessly last year, including in care homes for the elderly, Johnson told reporters: "No, no, I don't think so. "Of course this has been an incredibly difficult series of decisions, none of which we've taken lightly," he said, insisting the government did all it could to save lives and protect the state-run National Health Service (NHS).
Cummings said the health minister "should have been fired for at least 15, 20 things" after "lying to everybody on multiple occasions, in meeting after meeting in the cabinet room and publicly". Hancock claimed in May 2020 to have thrown a "protective ring" around care homes -- but the main opposition Labour party noted that 30,000 elderly residents have died of Covid-19 and 20,000 older patients were discharged from hospitals without testing.
Labour also highlighted Cummings' assertion that Hancock had dishonestly blamed NHS chiefs for the government's failure to procure adequate personal protective equipment for frontline medics.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Indian priests pray for mercy from coronavirus 'Goddess'
Khamenei urges Iranians to ignore calls to boycott election
Putin rules out compulsory coronavirus vaccinations
A Palestinian boy recovers his toys from the rubble of his house
Waves lash over onto the debris of damaged tourist lodges along a beach
Macron seeks forgiveness over Rwanda genocide
HK woman breaks record for fastest ascent of Everest
BJP supporters say ‘won’t forgive’ Modi for Covid ‘indifference’


Latest News
Soybean oil prices hiked by Tk 9 per liter
Army Chief inaugurates Army Pharma in Gazipur
Yaas floods 27 upazilas, washes away shrimp enclosures in Khulna
Prof Moshtaque Hossain RMU's new VC
Cyclonic storm Yaas weakens into deep depression
Fish worth Tk 3 crore wash away in Jhalakathi
West Bengal extends Covid lockdown till June 15
3 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Bhola
Health Minister's mother passes away
Xiaomi Bangladesh unveils an all-new flagship Mi 11X
Most Read News
Israel-Palestine crisis must be resolved
South Asian geopolitics and Bangladesh
In pictures: Super 'blood' Moon seen around the world
Improving cyclone management capacity
Imam Abdur Rahman remanded
All lives do not matter: A global perspective
Over 150 feared drowned in Nigeria boat capsize
Cyclone ‘Yaas’ damages crops, houses in 14 coastal districts
River vessel services resume
HC rejects writ seeking cancellation of MBBS exam results
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft