Villarreal edge ManU to win Europa League

GDANSK, MAY 27: Villarreal defeated Manchester United 11-10 on penalties to win their first major trophy after a 1-1 draw in the Europa League final as goalkeeper David de Gea missed the decisive spot-kick in a remarkable shootout.

Gerard Moreno gave Villarreal the lead 29 minutes into the Spanish club's first European final, but Edinson Cavani equalised early in the second half before Unai Emery's team prevailed on spot-kicks, extending United's four-year trophy drought.

"It's a disappointed dressing room. That's football for you. Sometimes it's decided on one kick -- and that's the difference between winning and losing," said United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Villarreal midfielder Francis Coquelin was delighted that the victory also led to a place in next season's Champions League.

"It feels really good. To play against a very good side like Manchester United, we knew it would be tough," Coquelin told BT Sport.

"We didn't manage to get to the Champions League through the league so to get it through the Europa League is something special and a first title for the club as well something amazing."

Eric Bailly replaced the injured Harry Maguire in central defence, with the United captain surprisingly named among the substitutes despite suffering ankle ligament damage two weeks ago. -AFP





