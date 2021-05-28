Video
Friday, 28 May, 2021
Sports

Modern sports club center to be established at Ukhia Rohingya camp soon

Published : Friday, 28 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Staff Correspondent

The Rohingya people of Ukhia camps in Cox's Bazar and host community young people living in and near the camps are likely to get modern Sports Club Centers soon.
Together and with the support of UNHCR, a UN Refugee Agency, two sports related charity organisations - Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Endowment Fund and KLABU (Swahili for club) will build the sports centers there, a press release said on Thursday.
The PSG Endowment Fund, a charitable wing of the prominent sport club in France, and KLABU (Swahili for club), a Dutch social start-up provides access to sport in refugee camps, on Thursday made the groundbreaking announcement for the multi-year project.
Following the first phase at Cox's Bazar, the PSG Endowment Fund, KLABU and UNHCR will work to potentially expand the initiative into other parts of the world. They will provide the support through social enterprises creating sport kits for the world to wear.
The club center has been co-designed by Solarkiosk and will be implemented by Friendship and KLABU under the supervision of Solarkiosk.
The Friendship, KLABU and the PSG Endowment Fund will also deliver an innovative mobile sport library solution that will widen the reach across refugee camps and share the power and joy of sports with the larger community.
Regarding the initiative, Runa Khan, founder and executive director of Friendship, said in a press release, "We thank the PSG Endowment Fund, KLABU and UNHCR for taking this initiative, which will not only promote mental wellbeing of Rohingya children but also help them recover from stress and traumatic experiences they have been through."
Thomas Rieger, co-founder and CEO of Solarkiosk said, "We are happy and proud to be part of the truly impactful project to enable and empower young refugees with our solar solutions which are tailored for remote and off-grid areas worldwide."
More than 80 million people have been forced to flee their homes globally, of whom almost half are children. The PSG Endowment Fund and KLABU invite the world to connect with refugees through the universal spirit of sport and the celebration of human potential.
The project, which has now been in works for almost two years, aims to unlock power and joy of sport through community-driven projects, will be kicked off at the single largest camp in the world at Cox's Bazar. Its initial goal is to reach 10,000 children and their family members.


