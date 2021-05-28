Shakib to play CPL for Jamaica Tallawahs

Bangladesh ace allrounder Shakib Al Hasan will play this year's Caribbean Premier League (CPL) for Jamaica Tallawahs.

The CPL authority confirmed the news through a post in social media outlet Instagram.

Shakib earlier played for Jamaica in 2016 and 2017 before being the part of Barbados Tridents in 2018 and 2019. He missed the tournament in 2020 due to his ban, imposed by the ICC due to his failure to report corrupt approaches.

The CPL will run from August 28-September 19. As the Covid-19 pandemic still grips the whole world, one venue-St. Kitts and Nevis will be used for the whole tournament. The players and officials will stay in bio-bubble throughout the tournament. -BSS







