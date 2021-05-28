Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 May, 2021, 4:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Shakib to play CPL for Jamaica Tallawahs

Published : Friday, 28 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

Bangladesh ace allrounder Shakib Al Hasan will play this year's Caribbean Premier League (CPL) for Jamaica Tallawahs.
The CPL authority confirmed the news through a post in social media outlet Instagram.
Shakib earlier played for Jamaica in 2016 and 2017 before being the part of Barbados Tridents in 2018 and 2019. He missed the tournament in 2020 due to his ban, imposed by the ICC due to his failure to report corrupt approaches.
The CPL will run from August 28-September 19. As the Covid-19 pandemic still grips the whole world, one venue-St. Kitts and Nevis will be used for the whole tournament. The players and officials will stay in bio-bubble throughout the tournament.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Zinedine Zidane resigns as Real Madrid coach
Villarreal edge ManU to win Europa League
Modern sports club center to be established at Ukhia Rohingya camp soon
Shakib to play CPL for Jamaica Tallawahs
BOA to vaccinate all Olympic Games participants
Ashen Bandara injured; set to miss the third ODI
Booters flying for Qatar today after a 2-2 tie with Sk Jamal
Best is yet to deliver, says Mahmudullah


Latest News
Soybean oil prices hiked by Tk 9 per liter
Army Chief inaugurates Army Pharma in Gazipur
Yaas floods 27 upazilas, washes away shrimp enclosures in Khulna
Prof Moshtaque Hossain RMU's new VC
Cyclonic storm Yaas weakens into deep depression
Fish worth Tk 3 crore wash away in Jhalakathi
West Bengal extends Covid lockdown till June 15
3 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Bhola
Health Minister's mother passes away
Xiaomi Bangladesh unveils an all-new flagship Mi 11X
Most Read News
Israel-Palestine crisis must be resolved
South Asian geopolitics and Bangladesh
In pictures: Super 'blood' Moon seen around the world
Improving cyclone management capacity
Imam Abdur Rahman remanded
All lives do not matter: A global perspective
Cyclone ‘Yaas’ damages crops, houses in 14 coastal districts
River vessel services resume
Over 150 feared drowned in Nigeria boat capsize
HC rejects writ seeking cancellation of MBBS exam results
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft