BOA to vaccinate all Olympic Games participants

Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) announced on Thursday that all the Tokyo Olympic Games participants from Bangladesh travelling to Japan for the purposes of the Olympic & Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 will be fully vaccinated in advance of their travel to Japan.

A Press Release from BOA on Thursday, signed by its Director General Brig Gen (Retd.) Fakhruddin Haider, confirmed the news.

This decision was taken in the interest of public health and solidarity with the Japanese people in making the mega sporting event successful and safe for all.

The press release said, "We believe this pledge will help ensure public confidence in the rigorous approach that Bangladesh Olympic Association is taking to guarantee that the Tokyo 2020 Olympic & Paralympic Games will be conducted in the safest and most secure manner possible."

The Japanese authority has recently set the rules for all to be vaccinated and COVID-19 negative to take part in activities of the event.





