Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 May, 2021, 4:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Ashen Bandara injured; set to miss the third ODI

Few changes planned for dead-rubber match

Published : Friday, 28 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
BIPIN DANI

Sri Lanka's middle order batsman Ashen Bandara may be dropped for the 3rd and final ODI against Bangladesh.
The 22-year-old right hand batsman has a hamstring injury and the team physio is monitoring his fitness. According to the sources, he has been advised to rest for one week, it is learnt.
Bandara could only make 3 and 15 runs in both the matches. He may, however, be available for the England tour.
Niroshan Dickwella is likely to replace Bandara. There are also likely to be one or two more changes for the dead-rubber match.
"The final decision about the composition of the team will be known only on Friday morning", one of the sources said exclusively over the telephone from Dhaka.
In the meantime, Shiran Fernando, who was tested Covid positive twice on this tour has now been declared negative. He, however, is rested and not scheduled to go to the match venue. The Sri Lanka team has lost two ODIs' and the series.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Zinedine Zidane resigns as Real Madrid coach
Villarreal edge ManU to win Europa League
Modern sports club center to be established at Ukhia Rohingya camp soon
Shakib to play CPL for Jamaica Tallawahs
BOA to vaccinate all Olympic Games participants
Ashen Bandara injured; set to miss the third ODI
Booters flying for Qatar today after a 2-2 tie with Sk Jamal
Best is yet to deliver, says Mahmudullah


Latest News
Soybean oil prices hiked by Tk 9 per liter
Army Chief inaugurates Army Pharma in Gazipur
Yaas floods 27 upazilas, washes away shrimp enclosures in Khulna
Prof Moshtaque Hossain RMU's new VC
Cyclonic storm Yaas weakens into deep depression
Fish worth Tk 3 crore wash away in Jhalakathi
West Bengal extends Covid lockdown till June 15
3 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Bhola
Health Minister's mother passes away
Xiaomi Bangladesh unveils an all-new flagship Mi 11X
Most Read News
Israel-Palestine crisis must be resolved
South Asian geopolitics and Bangladesh
In pictures: Super 'blood' Moon seen around the world
Improving cyclone management capacity
Imam Abdur Rahman remanded
All lives do not matter: A global perspective
Cyclone ‘Yaas’ damages crops, houses in 14 coastal districts
River vessel services resume
Over 150 feared drowned in Nigeria boat capsize
HC rejects writ seeking cancellation of MBBS exam results
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft