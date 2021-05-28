Ashen Bandara injured; set to miss the third ODI

Sri Lanka's middle order batsman Ashen Bandara may be dropped for the 3rd and final ODI against Bangladesh.

The 22-year-old right hand batsman has a hamstring injury and the team physio is monitoring his fitness. According to the sources, he has been advised to rest for one week, it is learnt.

Bandara could only make 3 and 15 runs in both the matches. He may, however, be available for the England tour.

Niroshan Dickwella is likely to replace Bandara. There are also likely to be one or two more changes for the dead-rubber match.

"The final decision about the composition of the team will be known only on Friday morning", one of the sources said exclusively over the telephone from Dhaka.

In the meantime, Shiran Fernando, who was tested Covid positive twice on this tour has now been declared negative. He, however, is rested and not scheduled to go to the match venue. The Sri Lanka team has lost two ODIs' and the series.



