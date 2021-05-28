Video
FIFA, AFC preliminary joint qualifiers

Booters flying for Qatar today after a 2-2 tie with Sk Jamal

Published : Friday, 28 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh national football team is taking a flight to Qatar today (Friday) at 11:00am to play the FIFA, AFC preliminary joint qualifiers there.
But before leaving the country, the boys had suffered a frustrating 2-2 tie in the lone practice match against former champion of B-league Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club at BNS on Thursday.
The Dhanmondi team went ahead in the 41st minute with a goal of Sulaiman and the lead was extended following an own goal in the 59th minute. National team managed to level the margin with a 65-minute goal of Yasin and a 68-minute goal of Mehdi Hasan.
After the tie, Bangladesh head coach James Day Jamie said that there were still a lot to work on with the boys. He said, "I'm not worried about the score at all. It was a good thing that we played the match and we were able to identify our problems."
Former national team player and Sk Jamal coach Shafiqul Islam Manik had an observation regarding national team's performance. After the match on the day, he said, "My team (Sk Jamal DC) had practice for only four days before the league. It was a match against the national team and we took that seriously. But I think that national team players had lack of confidence. All these opponents were known face to them and it was expected that national team players would play against them with more confidence. But there is a good thing about them that they have capability to return in the game. My boys were leading by two goals at one point and national players managed to restore parity at the end."
Now reaching Doha, the boys will have to be in isolation for three days and get virus negative certificate after a screening there.
Bangladesh team has three remaining matches of preliminary joint qualification round-2 of 2022 FIFA World Cup, Qatar and 2023 AFC Asian Cup, China to play in the Arab state. In the first match, it will meet Afghanistan on 3rd June and will face India in the second match on 7th June and Oman in third match on 15th June.


