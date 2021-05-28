Best is yet to deliver, says Mahmudullah



Sri Lankan players attend a practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday, ahead of their third and final one-day international (ODI) cricket match against Bangladesh. photo: AFP

"I think the best is yet to deliver," Mahmudllah told in a press conference on Thursday.

"We've discussion among us and we'll try to give our best shot tomorrow. Our top order collapsed in previous two matches and we didn't do well in late-middle-order and in slog-overs. We are desperate to do this," he said.

Winning previous to game Bangladesh soared on top of the point table of the ICC World Cup Super League. But there's nothing to be contented with this since this is the very early stage of the global event and many a miles have to go from here. The T20i skipper of Bangladesh is aware of the fact and said, "Qualifying in the World Cup is a big issue and we have chances to increase 10 points. We want to pick those points delivering our best performances".

Mahmudullah hit a half century in the series starter and missed another in the following game for nine runs. He had been very athletic during fielding. Admitting his top level fitness he further said, "I am going through the best fitness of my career, on which I worked for the last two and three years".

The batting all-rounder was not seen to bowl for a long time due to shoulder injury. He informed that he is now fully fit and ready to serve the team. "I have started bowling and will round arms when team needs me to do," he confirmed.

Bangladesh won the toss in earlier games and defended what they capitalized with the bat on both the occasions. Mahmudullah is hoping the repetition since toss is a factor here. "Toss played big role in previous two matches. Hopefully Tamim will win the toss tomorrow and will be able to give a good start," the experienced cricketer opted.

Shakib Al Hasan is not at his name in terms of batting who scored 15 in the 1st match and not in the following one. Mahmudullah however, guaranteed that Shakib will feat himself today.

"Shakib is the man above comments. He knows better about his game. He knows when we need his batting and how long he needs to bat on. I am sure that he will play a good innings tomorrow," envisaged Mahmudullah.









