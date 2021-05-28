Tigers take on Lankans today eyeing sweep, guests in search of solace



Bangladesh�s players attend a practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka Thursday, ahead of their third and final one-day international (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka. photo: AFP

Like previous matches, Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium will host the today's game that is scheduled to kick start at 1:00pm (BST).

Hosts dominated over guests in all three departments in previous matches to register a 33-run victory in the series starter followed by a massive 103-run victory in the rain interrupted clash.

Seniors kept their promises with the bat though Shakib Al Hasan is yet to find his form. Musfiqur Rahim, missed a ton for 16 runs in the 1st match, who scored 125 runs in the subsequent battle, is the main threat for visiting bowlers today. Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah are also in good forms. But they are getting nothing from opener Liton Das and batsman number 5, which was filled by Mohammad Mithun in the series starter and spotted in Mosaddek Hossain in the second game. Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Miraz are the best options for late orders of course.

Bangladesh are obvious to bring one change in the squad. Mohammad Saifuddin, who sustained injury during 2nd match, will be replaced by Taskin Ahmed. Taskin therefore, is going to join with two left-handy quick Mistafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam.

From, Sri Lankan point of view, still there have lot of areas to work on, especially in the batting order since only a fifty came from their batsmen from the two matches, which was hit by number 8 batsman Wanindu Hasaranga in the 1st game. Their bowlers however, are right on the money to keep Bangladesh to post something big on the board.

Visiting spinners specially Dhananjaya de Silva and Lakshan Sandakan were in the right track but their pace unit had to struggle to bowl at proper channel.

Weather forecast shows nothing wrong in Dhaka today and another low-scoring affair is going to take place at SBNCS. Toss winning side must be batting first since the wicket possibly will get slower as the game will progress.







